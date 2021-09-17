SPOTTR shot groups analytics app is now available on mobile devices

A user can set up a new shooting group on SPOTTR by entering information on their firearm, caliber, shooting location and optics. More advanced information can then be entered, followed by estimated shooting indicators designed to improve marksmanship skills. Results are monitored in-app on a chart that gives you real insights you can use to improve.

All the user needs to get started is to sign up, upload a photo of a target, and get shooting. All settings are adjustable, results are presented to be as encouraging as possible, and multiple target support is included.

"This is the ultimate shooting app, designed by firearm enthusiasts for firearm enthusiasts, and we can't wait to see shooters use it to improve their craft," said SPOTTR CEO Artem Seredyuk. "SPOTTR will help anyone who's interested in marksmanship earn their stripes thanks to the app's ability to help focus the shooter, improve their aim, and find new ways to level up," he added.

Almost any firearm fan of any eligible age and experience level can use SPOTTR to full effect. Hunters can improve their aim, sportsmen can collect data to compete with their peers, and hobbyists can compare results at their local club or range.

As country level statistics demonstrate, up to 50 percent of households in the U.S own one or more firearms. Shooting as a hobby is growing increasingly popular and every third customer in gun stores is a first-time buyer. Marksmanship improves mental health, helps develop self-discipline, and provides recoil therapy.

SPOTTR is available now on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Learn more about SPOTTR at https://sportshooting.io/.

SOURCE SPOTTR