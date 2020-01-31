(SPR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Spirit AeroSystems Following CFO Resignation; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE: SPR).

On January 30, 2020, Spirit announced Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer resigned after a review found non-compliance with certain accounting processes after the end of the third quarter. Following this news, the price of Spirit common stock plunged, declining $2.56 per share, on January 30, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Spirit shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

