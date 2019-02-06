Sprague Pest Solutions Acquires Carson, California-Based Revolution Pest Solutions

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprague Pest Solutions has acquired Revolution Pest Solutions of Carson, Calif., expanding the company's footprint in California and giving it increased ability to serve commercial clients in the growing and diverse Los Angeles County market. Revolution will operate under the Sprague Pest Solutions brand immediately and become part of Sprague's Los Angeles service area.

Founded in 2015, Revolution has quickly grown to provide commercial clients with innovatively designed, high quality, low-impact pest exclusion and management programs designed to meet and exceed today's stringent audit standards and LEED requirements.

"We are fortunate to identify a company like Revolution who was founded and operated with similar values as Sprague," said Alfie Treleven, Sprague's CEO. "The acquisition helps us better cover the Los Angeles area and enhance our clients' service experience. I am very excited about our growth in the Southern California market."

Sprague, the 23rd largest (based on revenue) company on the 2018 Pest Control Technology magazine Top 100 list, has a long history providing the food processing and agriculture industries with cutting edge pest management and food safety programs. This experience will prove valuable as Sprague takes over service for some of Los Angeles County's most high-profile food processing, distribution and service facilities.

The acquisition is the second in California for Tacoma, Wash.-based Sprague. In 2016, the company acquired TMC Pest Management of Bakersfield, Calif. to protect food processing, distribution and transportation outlets in California's agriculture-rich San Juaquin Valley from the threats posed by disease transmitting pests.

About Sprague Pest Solutions

Sprague Pest Solutions provides preventive and remedial pest management and food safety consulting services to leading food processing, agriculture, healthcare, and hospitality and distribution facilities across the Western U.S. The company operates service centers in six states including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and California.

