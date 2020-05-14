SPRAY GOURMET looks to spice up 2020 with its new line of Cooking Spices

SG's (Spray Gourmet's) spices are pure, extracted spice resins placed into a fun and convenient mini spray bottle for ease of use. Free of any harmful, dirty elements that have long gone into traditional spices, SG's spices are clean and pure. SG's Spices maintain their freshness throughout their extended shelf life, so you always have the full flavor you deserve. Having the home cook in mind, Spray Gourmet has made following recipes easy, configuring each full spray expressed to equal the standard amount regularly used in each spice. (i.e. 1 spray = 1 teaspoon). Along with its convenient mini trigger application, Spray Gourmet has made cooking fun, clean, delicious and easy.

CEO, Barry Zelcer says "During these interesting times, I think we're all searching for new ways to grow and learn new things - Whether in the form of taking online classes, doing workout videos or honing your skills in the kitchen. We've seen a reluctance to leave the house and people find themselves wanting to 'spice' things up a little using the tools available at their disposal."

Zelcer added, "2020 has been eye opening to many. People and businesses are searching for smarter, better and cleaner alternatives to enhance their lives and we hope Spray Gourmet Spices accompany them towards that goal."

About Spray Gourmet

Spray Gourmet makes everyday Spices in Liquid form - ideal for cooking, baking and mixed drinks. Spray Gourmet is sold on its website - www.Liquidspices.com and on Amazon. For spices that will always taste fresh without the hassle and upkeep, choose Spray Gourmet.

