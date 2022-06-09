Spray Gun Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growing Paints & Coatings Market | Technavio

Jun 09, 2022, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spray gun market size is set to grow by USD 210.78 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.1% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for spray guns in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The steady production of and demand for vehicles and the increasing number of construction activities will facilitate the spray gun market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Spray Gun Market: Scope
The spray gun market covers the following areas:
Spray Gun Market: Drivers
- The key factor driving the global spray gun industry growth is the growing paints and coatings market.
- The growth is attributed to the increasing standard of living, rapid urbanization, and the growth of economies worldwide as a surge in the consumers' spending on luxury and comfort products can create demand for superior-quality, visually appealing products.
- The paints and coatings market has witnessed a rapid growth rate in APAC, especially in emerging countries, such as China and India owing to the rising number of middle-class consumers, and rapid urbanization.
Spray Gun Market: Challenges
- Leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration is one of the key spray gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.
- The e-commerce industry has grown rapidly during the last five years, with global e-commerce sales growing by 13%, reaching approximately USD 29 trillion in 2017, and in 2019, it held a significant share of the overall commercial sales.
- The global spray gun market has been a slow adopter of technologies and e-retailing. The vendors and distributors of spray guns are increasingly selling their products on e-commerce websites, such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon) and eBay Inc. (eBay).
Spray Gun Market: Segmentation Analysis
- Type - Manual and automatic
- Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the spray gun market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Spray Gun Market: Vendor Analysis
The spray gun market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation of products and R&D to compete in the market. The spray gun market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Private Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., EXEL Industries SA, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, Magna Jetting Systems, Metabowerke GmbH, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., V. R. Coatings Private Ltd., Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, Zhejiang Refine Wufu Air Tools Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd. among others.
- 3M Co. - The company offers spray guns with different nozzle diameters, air consumption, and operating pressure for automotive, manufacturing, and transportation application.
