Spray Polyurethane Foam Market to Grow by USD 727.50 Million During 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis Report by Type (Open cell spray PU foam, Closed cell spray PU foam, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The spray polyurethane foam market is driven by the increasing demand for spray polyurethane foams in the construction industry. In addition, the emergence of bio-based PU foams is anticipated to boost the growth of the spray polyurethane foam market.

Spray polyurethane foam is widely used as an adhesive in windows and doors. Spray polyurethane foam exhibits high energy efficiency, versatility, and thermal or mechanical performance. It forms a seamless layer of insulation, fills gaps and seams, and covers irregular and hard-to-insulate shapes. The increasing demand for housing and flooring materials is expected to increase the requirement for spray polyurethane foam. In addition, the rising number of infrastructure projects across the world is expected to drive the demand for spray polyurethane foam. The increasing global population will lead to high demand for both residential and commercial buildings, which will boost the demand for spray polyurethane foam during the forecast period.

Major Five Spray Polyurethane Foam Companies:

Armacell International SA

Armacell International SA offers a wide range of insulation solutions such as Armaflex, Acoustic solutions, Armagel, Armapet, and others.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers Spray Polyurethane foam under the SPF division which is part of the BASF Performance Materials Construction division, which provides better, faster, and more cost-effective construction solutions.

Covestro AG

Covestro AG offers Spray Polyurethane Foam under the brands Bayflex, Baypreg, Baytec, Desmodur, and others.

Future Foam Inc.

Future Foam Inc.offers foam products such as toppers, mattresses, pillows, carpet cushions, and others.

FXI

FXI offers Spray Polyurethane Foam solutions to various industries such as aircraft and rail, apparel, automotive, construction, and others.

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Open-cell spray PU foam - size and forecast 2020-2025

Closed-cell spray PU foam - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

