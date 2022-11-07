Spray Tanning Machines Market to grow by USD 1.80 Bn by 2026, Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spray tanning machines market is expected to grow by USD1.80 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 32% of the growth originates from APAC. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools used to build the forecast and predictive models. Request Free Sample Report.

Spray Tanning Machines Market - Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026

The global spray tanning machines market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Several companies are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the market in focus during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing spray tanning machines, fueling further growth of the market in focus during the forecast.

Spray Tanning Machines Market Vendor Offerings

Aviva Labs Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as oil-based, aloe vera-based, and fragrance-based solutions.

Brand Architects Group PLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as tan handy portable spray tan guns.

GloBody Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as winterglo and natural glow.

Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as artesian blend airbrush spray tanning solution 1 gal 128oz and artesian blend dark spray tanning solution quart 34oz.

NUDA: The company offers spray tanning machines such as solo tan machines with tan7350 and studio tan machines with tan7350.

Spray Tanning Machines Market- Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Home use



During the anticipated period, the market share rise of spray tanning devices for home use will be high. The spray tanning machine market for homes was the most significant and fastest-growing application sector in 2021. The home use segment is growing rapidly due to the expensive cost of spray tanning in salons and the use of chemicals such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which requires close care when applied to body regions. Therefore, the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Professional use

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 32% of market growth. China and India are the two most important markets in APAC for spray tanning devices. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. The growing number of salons and spas, as well as rising customer concerns about skin tones, will aid the expansion of the spray tanning machines market in APAC throughout the forecast period.

of market growth. and are the two most important markets in APAC for spray tanning devices. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. The growing number of salons and spas, as well as rising customer concerns about skin tones, will aid the expansion of the spray tanning machines market in APAC throughout the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global spray tanning machines industry by value?

What will be the size of the global spray tanning machines industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global spray tanning machines industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global spray tanning machines market?

Spray Tanning Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Sprayers International Inc, Aviva Labs Inc, Brand Architekts Group PLC, Fake Bake LLC, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., GloBody Inc, Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC, Maximist, Million Dollar Tan, MineTan, NUDA, Oztan Cosmetics, ProSun International LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Sjolie Inc, Spray Tan Cubicle Company Ltd, Sun Laboratories, SunFX, Sunless Inc, and Tampa Bay Tan Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

SOURCE Technavio