Sprayground Has Kids Around The World Covered With Its 2020 Back To (Home) School Bag And Mask Collection

NEW YORK, July 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprayground – the world's most innovative accessory, backpack and influential streetwear brand, unveils its most anticipated drop of the year - a 200-piece Back To School collection for 2020, including matching mask designs. It encompasses brand new designs and fun collaborations - whether kids are going to a physical classroom or back to home school, this collection is FIRE, and bound to be the talk of the class!

Sprayground's Back to (home) School backpack and mask collection

It's no secret that when it comes to going back to school, Sprayground backpacks are on the must-have list, known for their artsy, unique, fun and elevated version of a regular school backpack. For back to school 2020, Sprayground has your back and has you covered, and they have gone that extra step further and created matching masks to go with the bags - making sure they have kids geared up ready for a new term.

Kids are already hounding their parents across the globe for the best Sprayground backpack they can get their hands on, they want to look fresh walking in on the first day, even if it's just to the kitchen table!

This year, Sprayground are bringing back their first-ever (and madly popular!) backpack, in not one, not two, not three, but five epic designs. The 'Hello My Name' bag first caught attention 10 years ago, when Sprayground was first started. Founder and creative director, David Ben David wanted to design something that spoke his background. He grew up surrounded by the whole street art scene, where that sticker was very iconic in his world. So, he put it on a bag and it sold out very quickly. And this year it's making an even bigger come back!

In addition, the collection includes collaborations with a number of children's favorites including Spongebob, PowerPuff Girls, Marvel Universe, Rick and Morty, Rugrats, Minions, Simpsons, Street Fighter and Naruto, to name just a few, as well as sport-fanatic collaborations with the NFL and NBALAB.

All Sprayground backpacks are complete with a separate laptop compartment and a conveniently placed velour pouch perfect for a pair of glasses, pencil case or even a snack, as well as some fun secret pockets! These unisex backpacks will sure be the talk of the school.

Founder and creative director, David Ben David said, "For me, the first day of school was always the most exciting, but sometimes nerve wracking, seeing your friends after a long summer and unveiling your new look. This year, I want kids and parents to know we got your back, we got you covered. I wanted to design a collection that not only gets kids excited to get back to school, even if it's back to 'Zoom classes,' but keep them safe and show off their unique style. We're so stoked to bring kids this collection, SpraySafe everyone!"

The backpacks retailed between $70-80, will be available from July 19, 2020 at www.sprayground.com .

For any media inquiries, please contact:

Holly Page

[email protected]

(424) 385-1758

SOURCE Sprayground

Related Links

www.sprayground.com

