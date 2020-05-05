Sprayground Launch New Innovative Collection With 3D Computer Animated Models During Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus health pandemic has disrupted the fashion industry in a manner that is completely unprecedented in recent history. The virus brought along with it international lockdowns, social distancing orders and a global economy in peril. The fashion industry has had to make a drastic pivot into how they now launch collections, as well as what they're launching in terms of consumers' needs.

Like other fashion brands, Sprayground has needed to get even more creative than usual to ensure they're getting the content needed for upcoming collections, during a time of global lockdown and social distancing.

For the Miami 305 collection, Sprayground developed their own 3D computer animated models and did a photoshoot with them. They also created a short film, where you can see the models wearing the backpacks during a police chase on motorbikes.

The new collection includes two backpacks and two duffle bags with a 'Miami Vice' vs Sprayground vibe design.

Founder and creative director, David Ben David said, "We're continuously looking to find new ways to launch, and given the current circumstances and having to social distance, we thought, why can't we still launch this collection? So, we made the decision to create our own models, it was super fun to get involved in something so new for us, and I expect this is the start of the future!"

The creative brand recently added a collection of face masks, which sold out within less than one hour, and are currently working on new designs to launch in the next couple of weeks. This comes just a week after the company utilized their manufacturing facility to make and donate 20,000 surgical masks to New York hospitals to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The new collection is available to purchase online at www.sprayground.com

Here is a link to imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pmyk694h6hdyxy4/AABGi-9XifVGi29432evxqnpa?dl=0

Contact:

Holly Page

424-385-1758

[email protected]

SOURCE Sprayground

Related Links

www.sprayground.com

