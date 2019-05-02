Spraymation, Inc. Acquired by Spraymation Development Corporation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors has announced that Spraymation, Inc. Fort Lauderdale, Florida has been acquired by Spraymation Development Corporation, a newly formed entity headed by Grant Fitzwilliam, CEO, Michael Moran, Vice President, and Jim McMillen, Vice President. Spraymation creates the world's leading industrial fluid dispensing equipment. The end consumer products range from the glue applied to cereal boxes, to the perfume sprayed inside diapers, to the silicone used to lubricate the inside of syringes, to the paint coatings applied to cars, among many others.

Spraymation was founded in New Jersey in 1958, by Eric H. Cocks, later moving its headquarters to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1978, ranking it among Broward County's oldest continuously owned and operated family businesses. Over the course of its history, the company sold over $250 MM of products across 66 countries and 6 continents. The founder continued to operate the company until his death in 2018, at the age of 98. The company transition to new ownership was led by his grandson, James S. Cocks.

The Honorable Jack Seiler, retired Mayor of Fort Lauderdale and board member of Spraymation, said: "Eric Cocks successfully established, built, and sustained an incredible family business that provided prosperity, support and pride to generations of employees and executives. Eric always put the employees and their families first, and I know that he would be extremely proud of his grandson's management, transition, and eventual sale that will provide continued employment for the workforce. James Cocks followed in his grandfather's footsteps and maintained his vision."

The sale was arranged by Tom Jones, Sr. Vice President of Transworld Business Advisors, Fort Lauderdale. Transworld specializes in the sale of small to mid-sized, privately held businesses throughout the United States.

