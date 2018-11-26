Spread Holiday Cheer With Casio This Year

DOVER N.J., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here and Casio America, Inc. has a variety of gifts to ensure everyone on your list gets what they want this year. The Company's portfolio of products boasts top-notch quality and enhanced features at prices that are sure to please, from stylish timepieces for everyday wear and portable projectors, to powerful digital pianos and keyboards, and more!

For the Movie Lover

Grab some popcorn and settle in for movie night in your upgraded home theater with Casio's SLIM series of LampFree® projectors. With top-of-the-line features and weighing in at just five pounds, Casio's SLIM projectors require little to no setup time, and provide projection at maximum brightness in as few as five seconds allowing for a truly immersive home theater experience. At the heart of Casio's SLIM series of LampFree projectors is the Company's proprietary LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source, which combines a laser, fluorescent element and LEDs to eliminate the use of mercury and generate high brightness. Casio's SLIM projectors offer an estimated 20,000-hour lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation, which far outshines that of conventional projectors that require expensive mercury lamp replacements. Each model is fitted with a fully connectable interface, including three types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB and RS-232C terminals, ensuring the family can get set up and begins watching their favorite flicks quickly and easily. Casio's SLIM series of projectors is available at www.CasioLampFree.com starting at $949.99.

For the Adventurer

Casio offers a wide range of men's timepieces to choose from that provide a balanced combination of function and style to fit any personality. For example, the PRO TREK SMART collection of new timepieces is designed for adventurers and nature lovers. The latest PRO TREK SMART WSD-F20AGN comes equipped with everything an outdoor enthusiast needs, supporting a wide range of outdoor and water activities. Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation. Maps can even be downloaded ahead of time to guide users on their adventures even when the watch is offline. Casio's WSD-F20AGN also boasts a variety of popular outdoors and sports apps to allow users to make the most of their activities. These apps are showcased in the "Featured Apps" list on the device for users to download and include ViewRanger, Hole19, Ski Tracks, and more. Additional features include water resistance up to 50 meters, a digital compass, altimeter, barometer, activity tracker, and more. The WSD-F20AGN is available now for a MSRP of $399.00 at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com.

For the Music Aficionado

Recreate your favorite tunes or make new ones with Casio's CT-X700 keyboard. Featuring advanced specifications for beginners as well as serious players, the CT-X700's AiX Sound Source faithfully reproduces the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more. Additionally, an extensive library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms supports diverse musical genres ensures a lively musical experience for the whole family.

Additionally, the CT-X700 keyboard provides a port for a sustain pedal, an audio input jack for connecting external audio equipment, and a USB port for connecting to a computer. The CT-X700 portable keyboard is available now for a MSRP of $259.99 at select music dealers nationwide or online at CasioMusicGear.com.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of digital pianos and keyboards, projectors and timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com.

