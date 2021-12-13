Spreads Market Size to Grow by USD 7.60 billion | Andros Group and B and G Foods Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The spreads market size is expected to increase by USD 7.60 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio. This report on the spreads market provides a comprehensive update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Based on distribution channel, the spreads market has been segmented into two segments, namely offline and online. Similarly, based on geography, the market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The spreads market covers the following areas:

Spreads Market Sizing

Spreads Market Forecast

Spreads Market Analysis

Market Challenges

Factors such as the health impact of spreads may impede market growth. Some of the spreads, such as cheese and butter spread, have a high content of fat, which adversely affects blood cholesterol levels. Similarly, high consumption of mayo can lead to high blood pressure and various heart diseases. Consuming high-fat fast foods with approximately 50 grams (1.76 ounces) fat or more can have a serious impact on consumers. The blood flow in the arteries can slow by up to one-fifth a couple of hours after consumption. Thus, consuming high-fat breakfast frequently can affect the health of individuals and increase the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Companies Mentioned with Their Offerings

Andros Group - The company offers spreads such as Bonne Maman that has no high fructose corn syrup, no additives or preservatives, and is gluten-free.

The company offers spreads such as Bonne Maman that has no high fructose corn syrup, no additives or preservatives, and is gluten-free. B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers a wide range of spreads brands such as Canoleo, Polaner, Skinnygirl Preserves, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of spreads brands such as Canoleo, Polaner, Skinnygirl Preserves, and many more. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers a wide range of spreads such as Calcium soft spread, Light soft spread, Original soft spread, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of spreads such as Calcium soft spread, Light soft spread, Original soft spread, and many more. Euro-American Brands LLC - The company offers a wide range of spreads such as Black Currant, Black Cherry, Red Raspberry, Blueberry, Apricot, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of spreads such as Black Currant, Black Cherry, Red Raspberry, Blueberry, Apricot, and many more. Ferrero International SA - The company offers spreads such as Nutella.

