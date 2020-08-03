Sprecher Aims To Set Record for World's Largest Root Beer Float Drive-Thru With Free Floats For All

There is currently no world record holder, so Sprecher will submit the results to Guinness after the event for certification. People from near and far are invited to be part of history.

The Great Sprecher Root Beer Floatilla begins at noon and ends at 8 p.m. Crowds will proceed in drive-thru style. While the floats are free, Sprecher encourages attendees to make an online donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin by texting FLOAT to 41444.

"This free float event is the perfect way for us to bring everyone together to celebrate summer and have fun in what has otherwise been a really tough year," said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewing.

Visit the official Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/574814959823761/.

Those unable to attend can still celebrate by replicating a Sprecher's root beer float at home:

Ingredients (Serves 2):

1 bottle of Sprecher Root Beer

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

2 glass mugs or tall glasses

Instructions:

Optional: Wet the mug or glass with cold water and place in freezer for one hour for a frosted beverage.

Place a scoop or two of ice cream into each mug/glass.

Gently pour Sprecher root beer over ice cream at an angle to reduce fizz.

Add another scoop of ice cream and repeat.

Optional: Top with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

Serve and enjoy!

About Sprecher Brewing Co.

Sprecher Brewing Company, founded in 1985, has a strong heritage as one of the originators of craft beverages in the U.S. Using its hand-built gas-fired brew kettle, Sprecher produces innovative craft sodas, beers and sparkling waters with one-of-a-kind flavors, using locally sourced ingredients. Perfect for any occasion, Sprecher's award-winning products are sold at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.sprecherbrewery.com/shop/.

