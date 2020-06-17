Spring Arbor University Launches New Online DNP Program and Three Online Post-Master's Certificates in Nursing

SPRING ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Arbor University (SAU) launches an online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Strategic Leadership program along with three online Post-Master's Certificates during a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry. The DNP program is designed for working nurses looking to advance their careers in the most highly sought-after areas of the advanced nursing profession, while the Post-Master's Certificates offer even more opportunities for highly skilled nursing leaders. The innovative programs combine a Christ-centered worldview with the academic rigor of a world-class program, preparing nurses for the emerging challenges in the future of healthcare.

A doctoral degree is the highest level of education. Students explore major issues in contemporary nursing through the lens of spirituality, grace and critical inquiry. The DNP program provides the prospect for working nurses to grow within their skill set to address the nation's ongoing shortage in nursing.

"The healthcare industry is currently facing the challenge of a lack of doctorally prepared nurses. The new flexible online DNP in Strategic Leadership program provides opportunities for working nurses to expand their skills and advance their careers while also addressing an urgent need within the nursing industry," says Dr. Dawn Day, Chair of Graduate Nursing Programs at Spring Arbor University.

In addition to the DNP degree, three new online Post-Master's Certificates are now available, including specialized training in Family Nurse Practitioner (both for NP to FNP and non-NP to FNP); Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (non-NP to AGPCNP); and Nurse Educator. Spring Arbor University's online nursing certificates provide MSN degree holders with specialized knowledge to impact the future of healthcare. Students can choose from clinical or educational tracks and create more opportunity to expand their career while meeting the growing need for highly skilled nursing leaders.

Most coursework is 100% online with a curriculum that uniquely integrates Christian faith and principles with a world-class, rigorous academic program. Both the online DNP program and the online Post-Master's Certificate programs offer the flexibility and practicality of an innovative course design that ensures nurses can continue to work in their current role throughout the curriculum. Spring Arbor University's distinctive curricular approach prepares nursing leaders for advanced practice that glorifies God through ethical, compassionate, and client-centered care.

Learn more about Spring Arbor University's online DNP program at https://online.arbor.edu/programs/dnp

Learn more about Spring Arbor University's three online Post-Master's Certificates in nursing at https://online.arbor.edu/programs/online-nursing-certificates .

About Spring Arbor University

Spring Arbor University is in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and is a private free Methodist affiliate University. Their mission is to provide liberal arts education with a focus on spiritual, intellectual, and whole-person education and transformations. Since 1873, Spring Arbor University has helped students pursue wisdom by offering an education grounded in the Christian faith. What began as a small elementary and secondary school in the late 1800s has evolved into a premier private Christian university that offers engaging online programs designed to meet the unique needs of busy, working adults. While we're not the only university to offer online degree programs, our distinction lies in our total commitment to providing educational excellence within a Christ-honoring and supportive online community.

