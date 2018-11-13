Spring Art Exhibition Scheduled at Park Hotel Tokyo to Offer Guests Hospitality with Japanese Aesthetics of Season

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo announced on December 11 that it will hold an art exhibition titled "Asuka Tsutsumi Art Exhibition - Spring Festival of Blessing -" from March 11 to June 2, 2019.

https://en.parkhoteltokyo.com/press/asuka-tsutsumi-art-exhibition-spring-festival-of-blessing/

Park Hotel Tokyo holds four art exhibitions a year, offering guests hospitality with Japanese aesthetics of each season through art. This spring, Park Hotel Tokyo will be decorated with artworks by Asuka Tsutsumi, which express in dots the "spring lights," the source of energy that makes all living things shine brightly with life.

At ART Lounge, guests can enjoy original cocktail and dessert that complement artworks. In the evening, powerful images with a motif of exhibited artworks will be projected on the 30-meter-high wall.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said: "This exhibition is like a spring festival with art reminiscent of gently shining spring light. Come experience the sights and symbols of spring that fills the hotel exhibition space."

Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Director Yoshitomo Fujikawa said: "Since ancient times, spring festivals have been held in every corner of Japan to celebrate the coming of spring. Come celebrate the coming of spring with us at our spring festival as we fill Park Hotel Tokyo with positive life energy."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes to present guests with the aesthetics of Japan to help them understand Japanese culture.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with the concept, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of the stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

