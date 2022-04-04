Spring Break Amidst Rising Reports of Sexually Transmitted Infections

myLAB Box's At-Home Testing-to-Treatment Options Prepare for Spring Breakers and Potential Health Concerns

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Break is upon us. Fortunately, myLAB Box is up to the challenge. Since 2013, myLAB Box has been leading the way in at-home testing-to-treatment options for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and beyond. According to a report from The Lancet, cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are increasing worldwide. Even in the United States, local health boards in major cities are reporting marked increases in cases of gonorrhea and syphilis. myLAB Box offers a wide range of at-home testing options to help spring breakers detect STIs before and after their break.

"In the wake of the pandemic, people are ready to get out and celebrate," said Lora Miro, CMO and Co-Founder of myLAB Box. "There was an initial dip in STI rates, but now they are back in full force. On top of that, there is often a bump in STI rates around Spring Break. Increased testing and awareness are critical so that revelers can learn their status."

For a number of reasons, people are simply not being tested or checked for routine health issues. This includes STIs, but also general wellness, fitness and more. To combat this, myLAB Box offers nearly 50 testing-to-treatment options for a wide variety of situations. myLAB Box is the most comprehensive at-home health screening platform on the market.

"There is still a stigma attached to sexual health and sexually transmitted infections that prevents thousands of people from learning their status," said Miro. "With myLAB Box's test kits, it has never been easier for people to test and receive treatment without having to step outside their comfort zone."

Customers as young as 14 can use myLAB Box test kits without restriction. Spring Break is popular with young people, so this offers a powerful tool that allows concerned Spring Breakers to both have fun and stay healthy.

