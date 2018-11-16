NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the weather outside is still cold, many of us are planning getaways – or dreaming—of warm weather destinations. kidpik has you covered with plenty of vacation ready kids fashion. Take the stress out of your vacation packing by ordering a kidpik fashion box, and get super cute clothes for girls -- 3 mix & match, coordinating outfits including shoes and an accessory boxed and ready to go. All you need is the perfect destination!

kidpik spring 2019: Spring break in a fashion box - take the box and go! Stress free! kidpik spring 2019: Spring break in a fashion box - take the box and go! Stress free!

Kidpik delivers head-to-toe outfits up to size 16 with footwear up to size 6, personalized just for your girl. She will be surprised and thrilled to unbox new girls' fashion from the kidpik spring collection that she can enjoy on the trip and on warm, sunny days back home.

"kidpik fashion boxes are a fun and fashionable surprise. It's one less thing to worry about especially when planning a vacation with kids. Eliminate the stress, just take the box and go," says Ezra Dabah, founder and CEO of kidpik.

Kidpik will become your girl's favorite fashion subscription box. Among the fun kids clothes are cute outfits for girls, from colored denim jackets to star-studded jeans and fabulous shoes. Spring favorites include floral dresses and embellished tees with matching skinny jeans in pastel colors. Each box has exactly what she needs for her vacation from visiting theme parks to nice evening dinners. The box is personalized, beautifully wrapped, and delivered free to your door.

"Everything my daughters love and need for our vacation is in my kidpik box," says Natasha D'Anna of Twindollicious. "I only have to add a few basic items and we are ready to look good and relax. We save lots of time, my twins decide what trendy combinations to wear, and trip packing is a breeze."

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for their 30-year commitment to style, quality and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the best clothing subscription box for girls ages 3-12, offering customized, coordinated quality fashion, delivered commitment free to your door. Each season kidpik offers exclusive fashion clothes designed in-house. See more at www.kidpik.com

