Spring Fertility Opens New State-of-the-Art IVF Labs and Clinics Across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility, a premier provider of fertility care known for delivering a superior patient experience and exceptional IVF outcomes, today announced the opening of new care centers and labs throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Silicon Valley – This week, Spring Fertility opened the doors to its Sunnyvale clinic and lab, which will bring a new level of care to the fertility services offered in Silicon Valley. Patients no longer have to travel to San Francisco in order to access the unique lab services and attentive patient care that Spring is known for.

East Bay – Spring Fertility also opened a state-of-the-art IVF lab in Oakland, which accompanies the existing Oakland clinical center and occupies a newly transformed out-patient surgery center one floor below the clinic.

Additional Locations – Two new satellite practices will open in the coming weeks, including a San Francisco clinic located in the iconic Salesforce Transit Center and clinic in Danville.

Spring Fertility is redefining the fertility experience. By partnering with patients and empowering them to achieve their goals, Spring delivers patient-centric, individualized, and compassionate care for individuals seeking fertility treatments including egg freezing, IVF, and third-party reproductive services. Spring has grown organically since its founding in 2016, and this expansion allows the network to continue to put patients' needs first. With additional convenient locations, extended hours, shorter wait times, and a compassionate care team, even more individuals can experience the Spring difference.

"We saw an opportunity to build a new kind of fertility center, one that would strive to deliver the level of care that we would want and deserve if we were patients," said Dr. Peter Klatsky co-founder of Spring Fertility. "We are able to achieve superior clinical outcomes and pursue scientific advancements without compromising compassionate care, and that shows in the humbling and overwhelming support we've received from patients and referring providers. In this new phase of growth, we look forward to partnering with even more people as they pursue their fertility goals."

Industry-leading Labs

Spring is world-renowned for pioneering and implementing cutting-edge innovations that are pushing the boundaries of reproductive science and fertility preservation. By leveraging proprietary technology and procedures not seen elsewhere in the industry, Spring's labs are a point of differentiation and contribute to the fertility network's superior outcomes. The two new labs have been built to the same exacting specifications as the San Francisco lab, providing Spring's team of leading embryologists with the latest resources and equipment to support patients on their fertility journey.

A Growing Team of Expert Physicians

As demand for Spring's services grows, so is Spring's care team. Several exceptional physicians have joined, with Dr. Malinda Lee in Sunnyvale, Dr. Temeka Zore in San Francisco, Dr. Serena Dovey in East Bay, and Dr. Ijeoma Okeigwe will begin seeing patients at the East Bay clinic in the coming months.

As part of Spring's commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience of individualized, patient-centric care, every new physician to join Spring undergoes an intensive "Spring Training" led by Medical Directors Dr. Nam Tran and Dr. Deb Minjarez. This program is purposefully designed to ensure every physician is practicing according to Spring's protocols and standard of care.

To learn more about Spring Fertility or book a consultation, please visit SpringFertility.com.

About Spring Fertility:

Spring Fertility was founded by leading physicians with the goal of redefining the reproductive and fertility patient experience to improve comfort, communication, and care while advancing scientific excellence. It quickly became the premier fertility platform in Northern California, and one of the country's fastest-growing. Spring was founded in 2016 by Peter Klatsky, MD, MPH and Nam Tran, MD, PhD and provides a broad range of fertility treatments including IVF and egg freezing. Spring has practices in San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City, and Sunnyvale, in addition to Genesis Fertility Centre in Vancouver, Canada, which joined the Spring network in early 2020.

