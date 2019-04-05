Spring Into Action With Olson Homes During the New Home Sales Event

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a head start on Earth Day celebrations with Olson Homes at fun-filled spring events at FIVE new neighborhoods throughout Southern California. Join us on Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for model home tours, delicious healthy snacks and Earth Day-themed giveaways.

The Olson Company

Olson Homes builds walkable, sustainable and energy-efficient communities in popular, transit-oriented urban neighborhoods throughout Southern California. Our neighborhoods offer attainably priced and spacious two- and three-bedroom attached homes with open floorplans, designer-selected features and modern conveniences for easy, everyday living. Walk to restaurants, shops, farmers' markets, mass transit and more while enjoying proximity to freeways providing convenient commuting to work and entertainment in surrounding cities.

See below for the list of Spring Into Action Sales Event participating communities:

Arbor Walk in Arcadia

District Walk in Anaheim

Manzanita Walk in Hacienda Heights

Portola Walk in La Habra

Tapestry Walk in Anaheim

Planning Itinerary:

Saturday, April 6 - Farmers' Market Bounty from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Taste the delicious bounty of spring fruits, veggies and treats at each neighborhood. Enjoy fresh juices and more at Arbor Walk, District Walk and Manzanita Walk, a healthy catered lunch at Portola Walk and organic fruit popsicles at Tapestry Walk.

Saturday, April 13 - Earth Day Giveaways from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stock up on eco-friendly reusable grocery bags at our neighborhoods and get planting with your very own herb garden to take home. Learn about energy-efficient features of Olson homes in each neighborhood, and enter to win a beach cruiser bicycle to ride to the farmers' market in style.

Celebrate Earth Day with Olson Homes this spring. Learn more about our Spring Into Action Sales Events on our Facebook Page.

RSVP Here:

Spring Into Action at Portola Walk

Spring Into Action at Arbor Walk

Spring Into Action at Tapestry Walk

Spring Into Action at District Walk

Spring Into Action at Manzanita Walk

Olson Homes is continuously recognized as a leader in its commitment to providing high-quality affordable housing in urban centers. The Seal Beach company was rated No. 1 for three years in a row for overall homebuyer satisfaction among single-division homebuilders nationwide in Eliant's prestigious Homebuyers' Choice Awards. Olson Homes partners with cities to help solve California's shortage of quality and attainable housing, putting homebuyers' needs at the forefront of everything they do, from location, proximity to employment centers and mass transit, acclaimed schools and opportunities for recreation and social connection. For a complete list of Southern California communities, please visit www.olsonhomes.com.

Media Contact:

Devyn Higgins

dhiggins@theolsonco.com

