Spring into energy savings with tips from Georgia Power

Focus on the Fridge : Proper cleaning of the fridge can reduce its energy consumption. Start by dusting/removing the dirt from refrigerator coils, removing food to allow air to circulate which increases efficiency. Make sure refrigerators are not placed in direct sunlight or near the oven to maintain a cold temperature.

: Proper cleaning of the fridge can reduce its energy consumption. Start by dusting/removing the dirt from refrigerator coils, removing food to allow air to circulate which increases efficiency. Make sure refrigerators are not placed in direct sunlight or near the oven to maintain a cold temperature. Watch the Windows: Cleaning windows or dusting blinds? Be sure to leave them open to take advantage of natural light during the day. Consider opening windows, and turning off your A/C, when cooler weather allows.

Cleaning windows or dusting blinds? Be sure to leave them open to take advantage of natural light during the day. Consider opening windows, and turning off your A/C, when cooler weather allows. Fire up the Grill: Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves.

Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Think Thermostat: Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Tune up the A/C: Have your A/C unit professionally serviced now to ensure it's running efficiently and ready for summer. Earn up to a $50 rebate when you get your system assessed and serviced with our HVAC Service Program. Learn more at www.georgiapower.com/residentialHVAC. Also, when doing yard work, be sure to trim nearby plants and cut grass away from around the A/C units so it can receive proper air flow.

Customers can visit the newly launched Georgia Power Marketplace online at www.georgiapowermarketplace.com to purchase the most popular energy saving products from smart thermostats to LED lighting in a single convenient online portal that streamlines the rebate process through integration with customers' accounts.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power offers customers convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at www.georgiapower.com/save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. Additionally, step by step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

