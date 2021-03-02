Spring is the Perfect Time for a Getaway to Myrtle Beach, SC

" Many people have put their travel plans on hold for the past year and are itching to get out and explore as the temperatures start to rise this spring," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "With several new flight options opening up and lodging properties offering curated packages to entice visitors, the Myrtle Beach area is ready to welcome travelers with open arms."

EXPANDED FLIGHT ACCESS

While the Myrtle Beach area is still a convenient road trip destination for many markets along the East Coast and Midwest, visitors looking to add even more efficiency to their travels will be excited to learn about the expanded seasonal flight paths starting soon at Myrtle Beach International Airport – recently named "Best Small Airport" in the 2021 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Among the flight updates:

Delta is offering a new, seasonal nonstop service from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (beginning April 12 ), and nonstop service Thursdays to Mondays from New York LaGuardia International Airport (starting March 4 ), increasing capacity to daily service starting in the summer.

International Airport (beginning ), and nonstop service Thursdays to Mondays from New York LaGuardia International Airport (starting ), increasing capacity to daily service starting in the summer. Spirit also announced new, seasonal nonstop service from Akron-Canton Airport (beginning April 15 ), in addition to earlier seasonal starts from markets like Pittsburgh ( February 12 ), Cleveland ( March 10 ), and Dallas /Forth Worth ( April 15 ).

THEMED TRAVEL PACKAGES

Myrtle Beach-area lodging properties are offering lots of spring packages, including worry-free booking policies. Examples include:

Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark – boasting an amazing onsite waterpark, Game On fun zone with arcade games, and more – which is offering up to 40 percent off rates for spring bookings.

North Beach Resort & Villas is offering "Stay Longer, Save More" deals, up to 40 percent off, on its luxury condo and villa properties.

Up to 25 percent off at Island Vista Resort, perfect for those with flexible travel schedules this spring. The property boasts all-oceanfront rooms, multi-bedroom layouts with full kitchens and washer/dryer access, and amzing indoor/outdoor pool spaces.

NEW EXPERIENCES

An exciting array of new outdoor experiences are set to open this spring, including:

Funplex Amusement Park, conveniently located just a few steps from the beach on 14th Avenue and featuring a walk-up bar and restaurant and seven rides – including the tallest, interactive 360° jet simulator ride on the market.

conveniently located just a few steps from the beach on 14th Avenue and featuring a walk-up bar and restaurant and seven rides – including the tallest, interactive 360° jet simulator ride on the market. Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center, featuring a birding area, a classroom and an exhibit area with live animals.

featuring a birding area, a classroom and an exhibit area with live animals. Grand Strand Brewing Company in the heart of the downtown area, with 12 beers on tap and serving upscale bar food by a local restaurateur. The site will offer both outdoor and indoor cafe seating.

in the heart of the downtown area, with 12 beers on tap and serving upscale bar food by a local restaurateur. The site will offer both outdoor and indoor cafe seating. Crooked Hammock Brewery in Barefoot Landing featuring a restaurant and backyard beer garden, featuring craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, firepits, hammocks, a playground for kids, bocce ball courts, corn hole, and a bar that is set over the lake.

Visit Myrtle Beach and its partner organizations continue to remind travelers to visit the destination responsibly and have created a Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com with the latest COVID-19 updates and mandates. For more information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, please visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

