Spring Power & Gas Supports Bethesda Green's Leadership Academy

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a demonstration of its commitment to sustainability, Spring Power & Gas is excited to announce its new partnership with Bethesda Green. Spring Power & Gas is an environmentally-focused energy and natural gas retailer servicing Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's contribution will support the Bethesda Green Leadership Academy.

Founded in 2007, Bethesda Green is a nonprofit organization that acts as an incubator, connector, and community partner. Through education and outreach, the testing and implementation of green solutions, and a next-generation green business incubator, the organization strives to build a more local and sustainable economy.

Bethesda Green Leadership Academy is funded primarily through sponsorships and grants, such as Spring Power & Gas' recent endowment. Started back in 2014, the Leadership Academy is an experiential school-year long sustainability program targeting high school students in their senior year. The training focuses on environmental stewardship and community engagement with local organizations and businesses. The program is available to high schools in the areas of Chevy Chase, Walt Whitman, and Walter Johnson in Montgomery County, Maryland.

This year, the students participating in the Leadership Academy are researching composting at Walt Whitman High School, the impact of overfishing, and animal welfare, specifically with respect to farm animals. Previous projects have included topics such as a recycle sneaker drive, erosion planting at United Universalist Church, a youth forum on climate change, and creating a large model of the lifecycle of plastic.

Bethesda Green executive director, Adam M. Roberts, praised the partnership: "Bethesda Green envisions a world driven by sustainability and environmental protection. In order to achieve our mission, it's imperative that government, business, and individuals work together to show that economic development and ecosystem protection are compatible, rather than in tension. We applaud and appreciate Spring Power & Gas's support of Bethesda Green's environmental education initiatives."

The partnership has been made possible by the Ecogold Environmental Fund. The Ecogold Environmental Fund is a private fund that acts to support environmentally focused nonprofit organizations. Spring Power & Gas' donation to Bethesda Green is a great testament of its continued support of institutions that share its values of sustainability and environmental accountability.

"Since 2010, Bethesda Green has collected 59,261 pounds of recycled material, and has had over 5,200 community participants engage in their activities. For an organization who's been around for a decade, those are some impressive accomplishments. We believe in supporting organizations that work to create more sustainable communities, which is why we're so pleased to be teaming up with Bethesda Green." – Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Spring Power & Gas.

About Spring Power and Gas

Spring Power & Gas is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and gas supply. Spring Power & Gas focuses on environmentally conscious energy solutions backed by a friendly and efficient service. As a company, they pride themselves on transparency and the ability to answer any question about the energy industry and their sustainable products. To learn more, please visit www.springpowerandgas.us.

About Bethesda Green

Bethesda Green is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that accelerates the sustainable economy locally with a focus on innovation through the Be Green Hub, on impact through the Be Impact Initiative, and through Community Engagement.

Be Green Hub - Bethesda Green's incubator program started in 2009 as the first sustainability-focused incubator in the Washington, DC region, under the umbrella of Bethesda Green , founded by local entrepreneur, Honest Tea's Seth Goldman , and Montgomery County council member George Leventhal . The incubator has worked with over 46 companies and nonprofit organizations, of which over 80% remain in business. The incubator was relaunched in 2017 as the Be Green Hub.

incubator program started in 2009 as the first sustainability-focused incubator in the region, under the umbrella of , founded by local entrepreneur, Honest Tea's , and council member . The incubator has worked with over 46 companies and nonprofit organizations, of which over 80% remain in business. The incubator was relaunched in 2017 as the Be Green Hub. Be Impact - The Be Impact Initiative provides participating companies with tools and Workshop Series to benchmark, express and improve their triple-bottom-line impact (people, profit, planet). Through this program, our region is encouraging the triple-bottom-line business philosophy, so that one day, companies thrive not only to be the best, but also to attract the best for workers, and improve communities and the environment.

Be Community - As a Community Partner, Bethesda Green launches initiatives that inform and connect people, public and private organizations, synergistically toward local innovative solutions.

Visit https://bethesdagreen.org to learn more about Bethesda Green and the Leadership Academy.

Media Contact:

Nichola Clark

Email: nikkiclark@rrhenergy.us

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

Related Links

Spring Power & Gas

Bethesda Green

SOURCE Spring Power & Gas

Related Links

https://springpowerandgas.us

