Spring Road Trip Travel Trends

Lifestyle and Travel Correspondent Amy E. Goodman shares the latest in local travel trends and how to plan a safe and happy road trip for the family. Whether it's finding the right accommodations or the latest must-have road trip essentials, Amy has tips that will keep the entire family smiling with each mile.

PLAN AHEAD ONLINE: With more US travelers planning to take a domestic trip within the next few months, staying closer to home is set to become more popular than ever. A recent survey by Booking.com reveals that the top US trip choices are a beach trip to the coast, an exciting city break, or a relaxing escape to the countryside. Whatever type of trip you decide on - why not make it extra special and tie it in with a road trip? The US is not short on scenic routes - now might be the time to take advantage of the gems right outside our doorstep and join in with the great road trip renaissance! Whether you're after an SUV for extra comfort and space, or something with a bit more horsepower, the Booking.com platform seamlessly connects millions of travelers with a full choice of rental cars - you can easily pick up a car from over 13,000 locations across the US, from both downtown and airport sites.

CONTACT-LESS SERVICES: With Alexa along for the ride, it's easier than ever to navigate, stay connected, and be entertained on the go. Pair your phone with a compatible auto accessory to use Auto Mode in the app, which turns your phone into a driver-friendly display that helps you get directions, play music, check weather, build playlists, and more, all with just your voice – so you can keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Make the most of your road trip with a voice assistant in the car, so you can Pay for Gas, play trivia games, find local hotels and restaurants, check traffic, and more.

TRENDY TECH: Echo Frames are smart audio glasses designed to help you save time so you can focus on what matters most. With open-ear audio and Alexa as your voice AI, you can stay connected while being truly hands free, anywhere you go. You can hear phone notifications plus it's easy to just ask to listen to your podcasts, music, audio books, make calls, add to your to-do lists, control your smart home, set reminders and more. The lightweight, flexible design delivers a style that's both timeless and comfortable for all-day wear. With these smart audio glasses, you can be more productive and entertained while staying engaged in the world. Now available in 3 colors for $250.

COMFORT AND RUGGED VERSATILITY: A road trip requires a vehicle that will offer comfort and versatility for any scenario. The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is great for road trips because it has the roomiest, most comfortable cabin in its class, easily accommodating friends and family – even the family dog! – with room to spare. Plus it's the best handling midsize pickup and has the highest safety rating of any of its competitors. For 2021, Ridgeline's new rugged styling now matches its true truck capability, including standard AWD, the heaviest standard payload and the largest standard bed in its class.

For more spring road trip travel trends, please visit betterstuffforlife.com .

