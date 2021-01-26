Spring Semester Tips From Casio

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of holiday fun, buckle up for a new Spring semester full of new opportunities and growth. Be sure to secure your schedule, review your assigned professors and have a list of books and tools required for the classes ahead. Whether this is your first Spring semester or you are finishing your last days as a college student, Casio America Inc.'s portfolio of calculators and free web-based math resources will help you have a successful 2021.

fx-CG500 PRIZM Graphing Calculator

Boasting an advanced Computer Algebra System (CAS), Casio's fx-CG500 is a next-generation graphing calculator complete with a high-resolution, color, touchscreen LCD, conveying a Natural Textbook display in addition to other functions designed to assist with mathematics lessons. The fx-CG500 will help high school and college students solve the most challenging equations and enhance their understanding of mathematics. Its drag-and-drop functionality enables students to pull information quickly and intuitively from one representation into another, while its split-screen functionality allows simultaneous viewing of functions and graphs. Students can also switch between portrait and landscape views for extended screen width. The fx-CG500 comes in a white case, has a handy soft keyboard, a pen and USB-to-computer connectivity for a MSRP of $129.99.

fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator

Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities for high school students and beyond. To create a seamless learning experience, the fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion, and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, enabling users to easily reference the periodic table. In addition, its natural display feature allows for 2D-templates, fractions, roots, and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Casio's fx-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99

ClassPad.net

Compatible with Casio's fx-9750GIII, ClassPad.net , is a free and all-in-one, web-based mathematics tool that includes Calculation, Graphing, Geometry and Statistics. Geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond, the software offers webinar, video tutorials and online activities customized for a variety of grade levels and capabilities. In addition, the software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard, mouse, and touch-based platforms. The website's interactive features menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper. Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here .

