springbig Announces Loyalty Integration with WM Store, Weedmaps’ Newest SaaS Product from WM Business

springbig's latest retail integration with WM Store is designed to drive new loyalty program enrollment and increase dispensary brand loyalty among returning customers. Those that order through branded retailer menus powered by WM Store will be able to conveniently view and redeem any available rewards and offers on their Weedmaps account, and can opt into retailer's text marketing and loyalty programs at checkout.

"Consumers, brands and dispensaries alike will benefit from our latest loyalty integration with Weedmaps as cannabis purchases increasingly shift to digital platforms," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "We are constantly seeking out new inroads for cannabis businesses to find and retain new customers, and we believe this agreement will allow retailers to stay competitive in this rapidly evolving market."

WM Store brings the Weedmaps platform directly to cannabis retailers' branded websites, providing business owners with the ability to customize product menus and create a more seamless digital order experience, which will now include access to loyalty wallets and offers powered by springbig. This integration not only streamlines the shopping experience for cannabis products but also allows retailers to gain more comprehensive insights into their customers' preferences and behaviors.

"As a leading technology and online listings platform in the cannabis industry, we are committed not only to helping consumers discover and find the best deals available, but also to supporting retailers in reaching and retaining these customers," said Justin Dean, chief technology officer of Weedmaps. "Our WM Store integration with springbig is an exciting step forward as we work with retailers to develop tech solutions that further incentivize customer loyalty."

springbig and Weedmaps will host a free webinar and demo on Tuesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. ET to share how the WM Store integration can help retailers create a streamlined ordering experience that drives customer loyalty. The session is open to cannabis retailers and industry professionals interested in learning how integrating loyalty programs can provide returning customers a simple way to redeem special offers and rewards. Click here to register here .

About springbig

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

About WM Business

WM Business is WM Holding Company, LLC's ("WMH") B2B platform. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business include WM Orders, WM Store, WM Retail, WM Ads and WM Exchange. WM Business tools provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers and they support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry.

Founded in 2008, WMH is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. Headquartered in Irvine, California, WMH employs approximately 430 professionals around the world. WMH supports remote work for all eligible employees and has hubs in Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; and Kitchener, Ontario. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com .

