Springboard Partners With Colt Steele to Launch Software Engineering Career Track Course

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest course, the Software Engineering Career Track, to assist career-switchers of all kinds land their dream job as a software engineer. Springboard's latest course launch furthers their mission of bridging the world's skills gap by making best-in-class training and career placement available to as many people as possible.

Springboard is devoted to making 21st-century skills accessible to students through online, mentor-led, self-paced courses across data science, UX design, and software engineering. Using a career-focused, student-oriented approach, Springboard helps motivated learners launch a lucrative, sustainable career in tech-related fields.

Software Engineering Career Track students benefit from Springboard's proven job guarantee, which offers a full tuition refund if graduates don't secure a job within six months of completing the course. Springboard provides 1:1 mentorship from industry experts, as well as dedicated career coaching, to help students launch their careers in the rapidly growing field of software development.

With a nationwide median salary of about $84,000 per Payscale, software engineering careers offer the opportunity to surpass the median household income in the U.S. and secure a stable, high-paying job that will maintain its upside as technology continues to progress.

Springboard not only guarantees a relevant job offer within six months of completion but also offers accessible payment options such as deferred tuition. With deferred tuition, Software Engineering Career Track students put down just a $700 deposit at enrollment and then don't pay another cent until after they land their new job. If they don't get a job, the $700 deposit is refunded.

Springboard's job guarantee has helped students from all over land jobs in tech. Over 3,000 students have enrolled in Springboard Career Track programs with just four job refunds requested to date. Springboard alumni work at Facebook, Boeing, Amazon, Google, and more. On average, Springboard graduates increase their salary by about $25,000.

Springboard built the Software Engineering Career Track in partnership with experts in coding education: San Francisco bootcamp Rithm School and Colt Steele, which have taught over 695,000 students web development and software engineering. Together, they've curated a cutting-edge curriculum that matches learning outcomes for students with in-demand skills from hiring managers.

Springboard's Software Engineering Career Track course covers in-depth everything from Python to SQL to the latest JavaScript frameworks, such as React.js and Node.js. After about nine months of self-paced learning, students will be able to demonstrate skill mastery to future employers and have a portfolio of full-stack, production-level capstone projects.

Students can expect:

Proprietary self-paced curriculum covering skills needed to become a software engineer

Comprehensive learning support through teaching assistants and live office hours

Skills that most software bootcamps don't cover like Python and Flask

Weekly calls with your expert mentor

Portfolio building capstone-level projects

Unlimited career coaching and mock interviews

Springboard's proven job guarantee

Prospective students can learn more and apply here.

