SpringCM, a DocuSign Company, Announces #DreamWithJames Social Media Campaign to Raise Awareness for Curing Childhood Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringCM, a DocuSign company, today announced that it has launched a social media campaign to raise money for New Genes, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to gene replacement therapy to address terminal childhood diseases. The campaign runs during Dreamforce 2018, the most innovative software conference of the year.

SpringCM is promoting the campaign across social media, including releasing a series of videos and Tweets with the hashtag #DreamWithJames. Every time someone tweets or retweets the hashtag, SpringCM donates one dollar to New Genes.

Last year, James Serra, DocuSign's Social Media Marketing Specialist, shared his dream of meeting Marc Benioff and getting a selfie with him. He accomplished that and a donation was made to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in honor of that achievement. This year, James is again featured in campaign videos as he seeks to meet all of the Dreamforce keynote speakers, as well as the musical act performing at Dreamforce 2018. If he meets the band and gets onstage to promote the charitable donation, SpringCM will double the donation amount.

"This campaign is building on the success of our "award-winning" campaign at last year's Dreamforce where James Serra set out to meet Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and get a selfie," said Will Wiegler , Vice President of Marketing at DocuSign, (formerly Chief Marketing Officer at SpringCM). "Not only did Serra meet Benioff, he also got a picture with him which led to a donation of $10,000 to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. In this year's campaign, James is dreaming bigger and hopes to meet even more influential trailblazers that make Dreamforce such an impactful event."

"New Genes was founded to fund desperately needed research in the cutting-edge area of gene replacement therapy," said Shawn Stilwell , Founder and Director at New Genes. "Our vision is to bring hope to the hundreds of thousands of children who suffer from a disease due to a defect in their DNA. We are delighted and grateful that SpringCM has selected New Genes as the beneficiary of this program."

SpringCM and DocuSign are Platinum Sponsors at Dreamforce 2018, which takes place in San Francisco from September 25-28. SpringCM and DocuSign are exhibiting at booths 1118 and 1128 in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo, showcasing the launch of the Modern System of Agreement platform, enabling you to accelerate and simplify how you prepare, sign, enact and manage agreements.

In addition, SpringCM and DocuSign will be speaking on the Rise of Modern Systems of Agreement at the following times during Dreamforce:

Tuesday, September 25th

Accelerate Sales and Renewals with Salesforce CPQ, DocuSign and SpringCM (Session Information)

Wednesday, September 26th

Make Your Contracts More Agree-able: The Rise of Modern Systems of Agreement (Session Information)

How Shell Transformed Their System of Agreement with SpringCM and DocuSign (Session Information)

Thursday, September 27th

Accelerate Sales and Renewals with Salesforce CPQ, DocuSign and SpringCM (Session Information)

Improve Citizen Experiences and Compliance in Public Sector with Technology Platforms (Session Information)

About DocuSign, Inc.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements. As part of its cloud-based System of Agreement Platform, DocuSign offers eSignature—the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 425,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

