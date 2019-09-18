Springettsbury's Newest Luxury Apartments

Working with the visionaries at Vanguard Construction, Tom Tom Properties was able to incorporate every aspect of today's luxury living into these beautiful apartments. Including granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets and spacious rooms, each unit also has a balcony or deck. The apartments have showers or full tubs with tons of closet space and cabinets. They also include building and unit sprinkler and alarm systems.

The complex includes four, three story buildings, a rental office, gym and large community center for events. The first building will be available for occupancy October 1, 2019 as leasing is nearing completion for this first building. Additional buildings will be available for occupancy every three to four months. "It was the designer's utmost importance to incorporate every aspect of today's luxury living into each floor plan to meet the needs of today's tenant" , stated Curt Tomlinson, Director of Property Management with Tom Tom.

The complex includes an online portal for rental payments and maintenance requests 24 hours a day. Wyndham Pointe is in the heart of Springettsbury, with easy access to shops, parks and other amenities. This project is one of several projects developed by Tom Tom Properties totaling 100's of units over the past years, with 100's of additional units in the planning/approval stages.

"As of 2017, the last time a nationwide census was taken, Lancaster County had the second fewest apartment vacancies in the nation just behind San Jose, CA," stated Tomlinson. "We hope these new units provide a relief from this vast shortage."

Tom Tom will be showcasing Wyndham Pointe at an open house, open to the public on September 25, 2019 from 5 P.M. To 7 P.M. Come see the transformation!

Tom Tom Properties was founded with the intent of becoming a provider of world-class service housing through design, development, property management and tenant care and customer service. Our innovative business model integrates the customer service and management disciplines of larger institutional property management companies but, at a local level. This unique approach and our commitment to hiring the very best professionals have resulted in strong business growth and our long-lasting tenure in the area, making us one of the most respected and trusted local property management and development companies.

SOURCE Tom Tom Properties

