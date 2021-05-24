SpringHill Suites By Marriott Celebrates 500th Milestone Opening With Debut On Amelia Island

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringHill Suites by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, celebrates today the significant milestone of its 500th hotel opening with the debut of SpringHill Suites by Marriott Amelia Island. The oceanside property is ideally situated in a pristine coastal location on Amelia Island, known as Florida's jewel of the Sea Islands. As travelers continue to seek under-the-radar destinations to escape the crowds, SpringHill Suites has introduced a number of notable new properties across charming coastal towns, from San Diego to Cocoa Beach, to offer tranquility on secluded beaches for a memorable summer excursion.

SpringHill Suites Amelia Island

"SpringHill Suites continues to delight travelers with unexpected style and space, and diverse locations in laidback destinations that are off the beaten path," said Diane Mayer, Vice President & Global Brand Manager for SpringHill Suites. "We've seen heightened interest for our National Parks hotels and now, for coastal beach town retreats as we strive to provide comfort and quality with small indulgences for guests to unwind."

The all-suite brand offers a fresh take on mixing business and leisure, providing more space and extras that surprise and delight guests throughout their stay. Its spacious suites feature contemporary design outfitted with upscale West Elm furnishings and is ideal for travelers looking for a chance to escape their everyday routine. Guests can look forward to a refreshing stay with SpringHill Suites, accented by popular amenities including outdoor firepits, complimentary hot breakfast, modern fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi to stay on top of it all.

The new SpringHill Suites Amelia Island, connected under one roof with Courtyard by Marriott Amelia Island, beckons travelers to enjoy a quaint seaside getaway with 239 modern guest rooms featuring balcony and ocean views, a resort-style pool deck, and multiple dining venues including Tides Pool Bar & Grill. Equipped with 6,060 square feet of flexible meeting space, the property provides an idyllic backdrop for any special occasion. The hotel is in close proximity to Amelia Island's main attractions such as Main Beach Park, Fort Clinch State Park, and historic Fernandina Beach.

SpringHill Suites invites travelers to explore even more serene landscapes and breathtaking coastlines this summer with its newest hotels in relaxing beach town destinations:

SpringHill Suites San Diego Carlsbad

Newly opened in December 2020, this beachfront, all-suite property located in Carlsbad Village is a breath of fresh air within close distance to Carlsbad State Beach. The 104-room hotel offers ocean-view suites with plenty of natural light to give travelers a little extra California sunshine. Guests can take a leisurely stroll to upscale shops and restaurants downtown or relax on the Rooftop Lounge with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. With 4,245 square feet of event space including an outdoor venue, it is the perfect location to host inspiring meetings or events.

SpringHill Suites Panama City Beach Beachfront

The recently opened oceanfront hotel overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and is steps away from the Emerald Coast's famous beaches and nearby family attractions such as Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Pier Park Panama City Beach, Shell Island and Frank Brown Park. The property includes 200 all-suite guest rooms and an outdoor pool and lazy river, offering something a little extra for kids and adults alike. The hotel is home to multiple dining venues including Compass Wine Bar and Latitudes Bar and Grill, featuring an expansive outdoor patio to watch the sun set over the ocean waves.

SpringHill Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach

Nestled just east of Orlando and located minutes away from Port Canaveral, the Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach and more, the new hotel is ideal for sun-seekers looking for pristine beaches in an area rich with history on land, sea and space. Each of its 151 spacious suites seamlessly blends design and functionality, with modern amenities that help guests stay refreshed and focused, whether traveling for business or leisure. Guests can experience the laidback Cocoa Beach lifestyle in this legendary surf town graced by iconic astronauts and explore outer space adventures on Florida's Space Coast.

With the opening of Spring Hill Suites Amelia Island, the SpringHill Suites brand currently operates 500 properties across the U.S. and Canada with additional openings to come. For more information, visit www.springhillsuites.com.

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is the largest all-suites hotel brand in the upscale segment that is refreshingly different. With stylish surroundings that are beyond the ordinary at 500 properties across the U.S. and Canada, guests are provided thoughtful, focused service in an uplifting atmosphere. Each spacious suite features an open, airy design that puts guests at ease, with separate living and sleeping areas. At SpringHill Suites, travelers can escape their routines and enjoy their time away. SpringHill Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

