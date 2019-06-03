Springs Window Fashions Breaks Ground on Major Renovation to Middleton Headquarters; Best Experience Company Poised for Continued and Aggressive Growth

"We are excited to announce a major renovation to our corporate headquarters," stated Jungbluth. "Not only will this renovation provide a fresh appearance and modern amenities for Springs' colleagues and customers, but it will also serve as a foundation for our aggressive and immediate growth plans."

Among changes to the facility will be the complete redesign of the corporate headquarters, a new state-of-the-art training facility and an on-site fitness center. The training center will host customers and sales representatives who receive continuing education by Springs Window Fashions. The center will feature hands-on training across a large range of products and brands.

"Starting with elements of the existing building's midcentury aesthetic, the new design will reinforce the original architecture with a clean, contemporary exterior design and composition," stated Wesley Reynolds, Principal, OPN Architects. "Embracing natural light throughout the project was a priority by the entire team. Exterior solid walls are being replaced with full height windows, interior walls have been minimized to promote views to the outdoors, and skylights are being installed in centralized open office areas to provide access to daylight. We have designed a space that will enhance everyone's daily work life."

This is one of several substantial changes Springs Window Fashions is making for future growth. "In the last year alone, we've made significant investments in manufacturing and information technology, and developed a new consumer- and customer-centric marketing approach," added Jungbluth. "This renovation of our headquarters is an important component of our growth plans and will enable us to expand our presence here in Middleton."

During the renovations, all Springs Window Fashions employees will remain in the current building; albeit in different spaces to accommodate the construction. Daily business functions will experience no disruptions.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

