Sprinklr Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Sprinklr intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CXM."

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel and William Blair will act as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

