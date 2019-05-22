Sprint and Airspan Win SCF 2019 Small Cell Award for Excellence in Commercial Deployment

The AirStrand strand-mount small cell delivers up to 16 times faster download speeds than before to Sprint customers in targeted locations. Sprint is rapidly deploying these compact small cells on existing cable infrastructure, virtually eliminating many of the zoning and permitting restrictions and delays associated with traditional small cells.

"Our innovative strand-mount small cell deployment has been incredibly successful," said Scott Santi, Senior Vice President of Network Engineering and Deployment at Sprint. "By installing small cells on existing aerial cables, we can rapidly increase coverage and capacity to give our customers an even better data experience on a network that's built for unlimited."

To follow Sprint's Next-Gen Network build and its road to 5G, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

