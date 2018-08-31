Sprint and Ericsson Reveal Ground Breaking IoT-Dedicated Core and Operating System

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE : S ) and Ericsson have announced a global relationship to build a distributed and virtualized core network dedicated specifically to IoT (Internet of Things), in addition to a world-class IoT operating system. This new environment, which is purpose-built for the future of IoT, is designed to create an optimal flow of device data, enabling immediate, actionable intelligence at the network edge for end users and enterprises.

The global Sprint IoT platform is set to be presented at a press conference at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. (location: south hall, room 305).

"We are combining our IoT strategy with Ericsson's expertise to build a platform primed for the most demanding applications like artificial intelligence, edge computing, robotics, autonomous vehicles and more with ultra-low-latency, the highest availability and an unmatched level of security at the chip level," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT for Sprint. "This is a network built for software and it's ready for 5G. Our IoT platform is for those companies, large and small, that are creating the immediate economy."

"Sprint is a pioneer in IoT and we are excited to work together to create a truly disruptive IoT business," said Asa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technology & emerging business, Ericsson. "Sprint will be one of the first to market with a distributed core network and operating system built especially for IoT and powered by Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform. Our goal is to make it easy for Sprint and their customers to access and use connected intelligence, enabling instant and actionable insights for a better customer experience and maximum value."

Sprint + Ericsson: An Optimal Operating Environment for IoT



The two companies are disrupting the IoT world, creating an environment that is prepared for a future where society and business will be even more connected.

The Core Network:

Dedicated to help provide: low latency and highest availability.

low latency and highest availability. Distributed and virtualized: reduces distance between the device generating the data and the IoT application processing it; nodes are distributed right to the enterprise premise, if necessary, to support specific security, privacy and latency requirements.

The IoT OS:

Connectivity management and Device management:

Capabilities enable simplified inbound and outbound activity for device connectivity.



Configuration and updates of firmware and software are managed for each device. All data is managed securely with world-class security on the chip level.



The IoT OS provides full subscription lifecycle management and monitoring of billing and usage data.

Data management:

Capability to ingest enormous amounts of data while delivering immediate intelligence on that data.

Managed services:

Service assurance for all IoT elements and enterprise locations, including network operations center monitoring, service resource fulfillment, cloud orchestration management and application management.

For more information on the Sprint and Ericsson relationship or to schedule additional briefings with Sprint and Ericsson executives, contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint:



Sprint (NYSE : S ) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Ericsson:



Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

