Sprint and HARMAN Win Small Cell Forum 2019 Judges Choice Award for Sprint TREBL with Magic Box

The Small Cell Awards, now in their eleventh year, celebrate the very best in industry innovation and commercial excellence. Each year, the judging panel recognizes a submission which has the potential to move the boundaries for the small cell market, and which goes beyond the specific categories of the other awards. Sprint and HARMAN were selected for their collaboration on Sprint TREBL with Magic Box, taking the small cell concept beyond connectivity, and moving it into a device that can support a far wider smart home proposition with the potential to reignite the consumer small cell market.

"Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is the only product of its kind and we're proud to receive this recognition for our latest innovation," said Robert Kingsley, head of small cell development at Sprint. "This small cell is an amazing smart home addition, bringing both premium sounds capabilities and a better wireless experience for our customers."

"In today's digital world, consumers expect their devices to not only deliver outstanding functionality - but also connect seamlessly to all their technologies and offer a beautiful, modern aesthetic. The Sprint TREBL accomplishes that and more with a product that pushes the boundaries of smart cells while embodying the spirit of a modern smart home," said Sumit Chauhan, SVP and GM, HARMAN. "At HARMAN, we're proud to partner with organizations like Sprint to help transform solutions with a modern approach to connected customer experience."

Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is the world's first smart home small cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice assistant and exceptional Harman Kardon sound quality. It is an all-wireless small cell that provides Sprint customers with enhanced LTE data coverage and speed-boosting capabilities. The innovative unit also provides fully integrated personal voice assistant and control of Smart Home Devices using the Amazon Alexa eco-system. Finally, music on a small cell never sounded so good with Harman Kardon audio including 2x8 Watt speakers, an embedded amplifier, three built-in far field microphones, Bluetooth, and noise and echo cancellation.

In collaboration with HARMAN Connected Services on the product design and engineering, Sprint TREBL with Magic Box offers a stylish and modern design to complement any home décor. Its lightweight and water-resistant design make the device portable and perfect to plug and play both indoors and outdoors. This unit has the convenience of intuitive voice-guided support and a user-friendly app.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

