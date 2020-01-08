Sprint And Wirecard Drive New Innovation In IoT And Unified Commerce To Deliver The Internet Of Payments

Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT platform represents a new standard in how enterprises manage and secure IoT devices and connectivity. The platform combines Curiosity™ Core, the first dedicated, distributed and virtualized IoT network, with Curiosity™ OS, an integrated IoT operating system, to bring networks to data collection sites and enable the future of commerce.

Worldwide IoT market revenue reached USD 212 billion in 2019, with worldwide expenditure projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2022. Total, worldwide IoT connected devices are projected to reach 75.44 billion by 2025, a fivefold increase from 2015.

Wirecard unified commerce solutions drive the digital transformation of retail by delivering a seamless payment experience across channels and beyond borders. Sprint is integrating these capabilities into Curiosity™ IoT, and the companies are jointly exploring opportunities across various market segments, as part of a broader collaboration.

Sprint and Wirecard will initially focus on the retail segment, in which they are working to define and deliver the retail experience of the future, across all channels, with a unified commerce approach. The joint capabilities enable merchants to meet current and future customer expectations with an intelligent, connected buying experience.

"We're pleased to integrate Wirecard solutions into our robust IoT platform," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT & product development for Sprint. "This opens up many commercial opportunities, and also delivers an unparalleled commerce solution for our global clients and their customers." He continued, "As IoT becomes even more central to how enterprises run, we look forward to identifying new opportunities and use cases for these technologies. The growing internet of things will lead to new and innovative transactions, like directly between devices, and this collaboration will power such use cases."

"Collaborating with Sprint is a tremendous opportunity to expand our collective reach and capabilities, plus meet a growing demand for commerce without barriers," said Georg von Waldenfels, executive vice president of group business development at Wirecard. "Adding Wirecard unified commerce solutions to Sprint's game-changing IoT technology is a significant step toward developing the shopping experience of the future and we look forward to all the possibilities this cooperation offers us."

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

