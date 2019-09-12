Sprint Begins Preorder Friday, Sept. 13 for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual camera iPhone 11. Sprint will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new seventh-generation iPad.

Customers will be able to preorder iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning Friday, Sept. 13 at www.sprint.com/iphone. They will be available in all Sprint retail channels on Friday, Sept. 20. Complete pricing details will be provided shortly at www.sprint.com. Apple Watch Series 5 can be ordered now at www.sprint.com/applewatch and will also be available in Sprint stores on Friday, Sept. 20. The new iPad can be ordered now at www.sprint.com/ipad and an availability date will be provided soon.

"Sprint customers look forward to each new generation of iPhone for the latest innovations and this year certainly did not disappoint," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "We are excited to bring iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to our customers at the end of next week. In addition, the advancements in Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad will enhance the way our customers work and play."

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard2 and Apple Pencil3, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.4 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5 The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

With Sprint's 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, there has never been a better time to switch to Sprint. New customers and current customers adding a line will get 30 days to try Sprint's improved LTE service where they live, work and play. If they're not 100% satisfied, Sprint will refund phone costs, service charges and fees. With its largest LTE footprint and a nationwide Sprint LTE Advanced network that is up to two times faster than before,6 customers are invited to take Sprint on a test drive.

For details on Sprint's affordable Unlimited plans, please visit www.sprint.com/unlimited. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

2 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

3 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

4 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

6 Faster compared to Sprint 4G LTE. Requires capable device. LTE Advanced coverage not available everywhere

SOURCE Sprint

