Sprint Business Wi-Fi With Cisco Meraki Makes Networks Scalable, Smarter and Easier to Manage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) Business Wi-Fi with Cisco Meraki allows information systems and information technology decision makers to build corporate networks that not only have superior visibility worldwide, but are also easier and faster to scale, more secure, and more easily managed with just one simple cloud-based dashboard and a single Sprint point of contact. Leveraging the Cisco Meraki portfolio enables deployment of advanced security solutions and networking technologies – all managed through a common platform.

"Sprint Business Wi-Fi with Cisco Meraki provides advanced analytics that enable customers to better understand network user behavior and make quick decisions that positively impact network performance and overall user experience," said Mike Fitz, vice president of the Sprint Global Wireline Business Unit. "Integrating the Cisco Meraki offering into Sprint's converged solutions portfolio means that businesses of all sizes can count on one team to manage turnkey, end-to-end solutions that are comprehensive and will scale to address evolving business needs."

"Businesses today demand a superior wireless experience, but without added complexity," said Todd Nightingale, SVP and GM, Cisco Meraki. "Cisco Meraki is thrilled to work with Sprint to bring customers a simple, powerful tool to help save time and money. With the availability of the entire Cisco Meraki portfolio, customers can also trust that their network can grow and adapt as quickly as their business changes. A smarter, simpler, more secure network means customers can spend less time on maintenance and more time doing what they do best – building their business."

The Future of Wi-Fi Networks: Simple Management.

Your Sprint Business team builds and manages a smarter, more powerful Wi-Fi network that includes:

Installation

Pre/post RF site survey



Complete design capabilities



Domestic and international installation

Intelligent Wi-Fi

Flexible deployment; enterprise and guest Wi-Fi with advanced analytics and marketing tools

Managed Services

Complete monitoring and management



World-class business analytics: location analytics, user analytics and more

Security

Globe-leading security, with Firewall included

Cisco Meraki Ecosystem

Access points, security appliances, switches, security cameras, analytics and more are included, easily integrated and managed from a cloud-based dashboard



Simplified licensing, maintenance and support

With just one point of contact and support team, Sprint Business can transform and manage an entire organization's information systems operation to make doing business easier and smarter – from SMBs and enterprises to government organizations. Powerful converged solutions leverage the best in next-generation wireless, a world-class wireline network that connects more than 195 countries, leading IT management features and the ground-breaking Curiosity™ IoT platform to take on the global challenges of today and tomorrow.

Learn more about Sprint Business Wi-Fi today. To schedule an interview or briefing with Sprint and Cisco executives, please contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

