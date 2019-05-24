Sprint Corporation (S) Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Investors

BOSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Sprint Corporation on behalf of Sprint shareholders who purchased or acquired Sprint stock (NYSE ticker: S) between January 31, 2019 and April 17, 2019. If you purchased at least 1,000 shares of Sprint between January 31, 2019 and April 17, 2019, you may be eligible to recover for damages to your investments in Sprint. The lawsuit is currently in the lead plaintiff stage: interested Sprint shareholders are now eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff until June 21, 2019. Interested shareholders who wish to learn more about the case are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3933.

The lawsuit alleges that unbeknownst to investors, Sprint misled investors by highlighting that it had 309,000 total post-paid net additions, a widely-watched metric by Wall Street analysts, while failing to disclose that these additions were not new customers, but instead driven by free lines offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre- to post-paid migrations that do not represent new Sprint customers. When the truth was revealed to investors regarding its net additions, Sprint stock (S) plunged approximately 10%, according to the complaint.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

