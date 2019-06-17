Sprint Enables Customers to Track Just About Anything with Tracker + Safe & Found

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced the availability of Tracker + Safe & Found. Customers can now track just about anything thanks to this small, matchbook-sized device and the Safe & Found app, only available from Sprint.

The device can easily attach to vehicles, children's backpacks, pets, bikes, luggage and more to provide real-time location tracking.

There are countless ways to use Tracker + Safe & Found:

Parents of younger children who don't yet have a wireless device can attach Tracker to their child's backpack and receive a notification when their kids arrive at school.

With a handy dog collar accessory, pet owners can keep tabs on your family's "escape artist" and get an alert if Fido runs off to go explore.

Small businesses can keep tabs on their vehicles and other valuable assets.

Concerned about lost luggage? Travelers can throw the Tracker inside their suitcases!1 Also, thanks to the light sensor, customers are notified if their luggage is opened.

Tracker + Safe & Found runs on Sprint's nationwide 4G LTE network2 with GPS and a powerful Wi-Fi-assisted location service. Powered by the Safe & Found app, Tracker is one of the industry's leading location and parental control platforms to provide real-time location tracking. Different from other tracking platforms, Safe & Found can simultaneously locate where the Tracker is and provide location updates for smartphones and tablets. Unlike other devices that rely solely on Bluetooth, Tracker + Safe & Found provides users location updates from miles away.

"We know that our customers value safety, security and peace of mind," said Doug Smith, vice president of Product Marketing and Innovation. "With our new Tracker + Safe & Found, Sprint helps deliver all of the above. Users can quickly and easily know the location of and keep track of children, pets and virtually anything else they love and care about, all in a single app. It's a great service that can help families, pet owners, small businesses and more."

Tracker, manufactured by Coolpad, comes with a long-lasting, rechargeable battery, and features:

Real-time location tracking.

Personalized safety zones (also known as "geo-fencing") and notifications.

Water-resistant assembly.

Location updates even from miles away.

Ability to review historical data.

Built-in light sensor detection.

On-device speaker (that can make it easy to find).

Check-ins and other alerts.

Tracker + Safe & Found is available in Sprint retail stores, at www.sprint.com or by calling 800-SPRINT1. Simply pay $2.50 per month for 24 months for the device, plus an additional $5 per month per Tracker (when on AutoPay) for connected services.3

Customers can return Tracker after 30 days' use if they're not 100% satisfied. With Sprint's 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, Sprint will refund device costs, service charges and related fees.4

1 Travelers should check FAA guidelines and the airlines prior to taking a Tracker on an airplane.

2 Tracker does not roam.

3 For well-qualified customers with 24-month installments and new Tracker lines on Safe & Found. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Tax due at sale. Tracker + Safe & Found service priced with AutoPay. Functionality limited to tracking features only.

4 Applies to new lines of service.

