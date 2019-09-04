Sprint Expands Customer Assistance to Include North Carolina and Bahamas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Dorian continues to move north up the East Coast, Sprint continues to monitor the storm's path. To assist impacted customers in North Carolina, Sprint will waive call, text and data overages from September 2-8, 2019. The company will also offer all customers in the U.S. free calls to the Bahamas and waive roaming fees for customers in the Bahamas from September 2-9, 2019.

Assistance for customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina was previously announced. All customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint's network and emergency response strike teams are staged throughout the coastal region, and equipment including temporary cell sites, portable generators, fuel trucks and temporary backhaul equipment are staged for immediate deployment to keep our sites operational, if needed.

Some stores in the impacted region will close temporarily for employee safety. All open locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates on Hurricane Dorian, please visit our dedicated storm page and follow @SprintNews.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

www.sprint.com

