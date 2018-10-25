Sprint Expands SD-WAN Worldwide Reach for Unparalleled Enterprise Network Management

"With just one dedicated Sprint team and one simple portal in the cloud, an enterprise is now able to more intelligently manage all of its network resources across the globe with the geographic expansion of our SD-WAN services," said Mike Fitz, vice president of the Sprint Global Wireline Business Unit. "Intuitive cloud-based management allows thousands of applications to be easily managed across any network to any destination, all anchored by Sprint's worldwide, Tier 1 wireline network. The result is better network availability, unparalleled monitoring, superior converged application support, an improved user experience and overall reduced operational costs."

Sprint SD-WAN: Fully Managed Wide Area Network of the Future

Simplified Management: Central management from the cloud, reducing time in implementing mass configuration changes

Central management from the cloud, reducing time in implementing mass configuration changes Better Availability: Beyond network failover, increases availability at the application and link layers

Beyond network failover, increases availability at the application and link layers Bandwidth Optimization: Expands bandwidth through link aggregation

Expands bandwidth through link aggregation Increased Visibility: Simplified management and global monitoring, identifying and stopping rogue users and applications

Simplified management and global monitoring, identifying and stopping rogue users and applications Any Network, Any Destination: Cloud-based network, connecting applications across any network to any location

Cloud-based network, connecting applications across any network to any location Effortless Integration: Support for converged, cloud and real-time applications

With a turnkey managed SD-WAN solution from Sprint, enterprises are able to lessen IT strain and focus resources on critical initiatives that drive the business forward and develop a competitive edge.

To schedule an interview or briefing with Sprint executives, contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

