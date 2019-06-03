Sprint "Fútbol Mode" Campaign Wins Silver at Effie Awards Gala

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) was honored with the Silver Effie Award for its "Fútbol Mode" campaign at the Effie Awards Gala in New York. Sprint was the only telecommunications brand to win an award in that category.

The Effie Awards United States honors the most effective marketing communications in the United States and Canada. This is the first Effie recognition for Sprint in the Internet & Telecom category.

Sprint's 2018 World Cup campaign, "Fútbol Mode", was about rallying soccer fans and getting them ready for the action, virtually anytime and anywhere, even during work hours. The integrated 360-degree marketing campaign successfully reached its target audience through public relations, local activations, advertising, social and digital, media and retail. Offering the best price for Unlimited, mobile hacks and tools, sweepstakes, fun contests and a soccer anthem collaboration with an award-winning artist, Sprint's Fútbol Mode campaign resonated with consumers and marketers within the soccer world and beyond.

"Being honored with a Silver Effie award among some of the best-in-class companies in the world is a testament to Sprint's creativity and vision – made possible by our incredible team and agencies," said Roger Sole, Sprint chief marketing officer. "The Fútbol Mode campaign strived to connect consumers to world-class soccer no matter the time or place during one of the most anticipated soccer events of the year. It's clear that our marketing efforts accomplished that!"

The entries undergo two rounds of judging by a carefully selected jury of senior-level executives representing a variety of marketing and advertising expertise. Winning entries represent cases that best demonstrated how they effectively solved a marketing challenge, connected with their target audience, and achieved the results to show it worked.

