Sprint Introduces Ultimate, Feature Rich, Unlimited Premium

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Sprint (NYSE : S ) will expand its portfolio of Unlimited data, talk and text plans to include Unlimited Premium, a VIP platinum-style wireless plan tailored for the customer who wants it all.

"Sprint has upped the ante," said Dow Draper, chief commercial officer, Sprint. "We've promised to deliver Unlimited offers for all and we've heard from customers who literally 'want it all,' so we designed a plan that delivers just about everything a customer could want. No other carrier comes close. It's a platinum-class wireless plan that can bring almost $500 in annual savings. It's the best value in the industry today."

Unlimited Premium



Sprint Unlimited Premium really does stand alone in its class. This wireless plan includes a combination of top-notch features and services that customers won't find anywhere else in wireless. It includes Amazon Prime1 which offers the best of shopping and entertainment: get fast, free shipping on over 100 million items, watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and many more benefits. Unlimited Premium also comes with Lookout Premium Plus which provides mobile security. And Sprint customers will get much more. For a limited time, Sprint will give customers who sign up for Unlimited Premium up to $20 per month of Uber rides2.

There's so much to love about Unlimited Premium:

50GB LTE mobile hotspot to keep all your devices connected

The best of shopping and entertainment with Amazon Prime

Lookout Premium Plus

Access to the largest streaming library with a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription

Music streaming with TIDAL

Streaming in full HD

Global Roaming in more than 185 worldwide destinations

In Mexico and Canada , enjoy Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data

and , enjoy Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data And, of course, Unlimited data, talk and text nationwide

Wow. Take a minute and do the math.

Unlimited Premium offers an incredible package of services for just $90 per month3. If purchased individually, these services would cost at least $130. So, customers on this plan will get $40 monthly savings, which equals nearly $500 of savings in one year.

And, customers can get a $10 discount per line for Unlimited Premium when they bring their own device or buy a new one at full price. So, one line would be just $80 per month.

What an ideal time to try out the improved Sprint network! Customers will be able to experience streaming their favorite TV shows or movies, listening to top music and so much more thanks to Sprint 4G LTE service.

Recently, Sprint has made huge improvements to its network. In fact, Sprint has the most improved network according to Ookla as shown in Speedtest Intelligence data4 and PCMag's 2018 Fastest Mobile Networks report. In both, the company's year-over-year increase in national average download speeds outpaced the competitors5, including an 87 percent lift as reported in PCMag's annual tests.

Unlimited for Everyone



In addition to Unlimited Premium, Sprint also offers a selection of Unlimited plans for customers who want value, a great network and unlimited data.

Unlimited Plus: Includes Unlimited data, talk and text, plus mobile hotspot data, TIDAL Premium music streaming, the largest streaming library with a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, HD streaming and global roaming options – all at the industry's best price for unlimited data with HD streaming.

Unlimited Basic: Perfect for customers who may not need additional features but still want Unlimited data, talk, and text and a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, at a great price.

Unlimited Military: Designed especially for veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. armed forces and their families.

Unlimited 55+: A distinct Unlimited plan designed for people 55 and older that provides exceptional value.

To sign up for any of these plans, visit your nearest Sprint store, go to www.sprint.com or call 1-800-SPRINT1.

About Sprint:



Sprint (NYSE : S ) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com, www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Offer subject to change. Amazon Prime has a value of $12.99/month. Amazon.com, Inc. and its affiliates are not sponsors of this promotion. All Amazon ®, TM & © are the intellectual property of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

2 Up to $10 off two rides each month requested using the Uber app. Promo code for discount must be entered in the Payments section of the Uber app before requesting a ride to receive discount. Promo codes will expire 30 days after delivery. Excludes Uber Eats.

3 With AutoPay. One Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. HD content varies by device and connection. Includes TIDAL Premium. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 50GB/month. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming.

4 See http://speedtest.net/reports/united-states/ for more information.

5 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds from June 2017 to June 2018 for all mobile results. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

