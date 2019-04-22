SPRINT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Sprint Corporation (S) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with offices in 9 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, alerts investors to the firm's investigation of possible securities law violations by Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) and its senior management.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities, suffered losses in excess of $50,000, and wish to learn more about the investigation, contact Hagens Berman for more information:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/Sprint

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

Sprint@hbsslaw.com.

The firm's investigation concerns whether the Company misled investors regarding certain of its commercial metrics. More specifically, the firm is evaluating whether, as The Wall Street Journal reported on April 16, 2019, Sprint's buy-one-get-one smartphone sales have artificially boosted Sprint's metrics and for how long.

"We're focused on investors' losses, Sprint's disclosures to regulators about the Company's business to support its merger with T-Mobile, whether those disclosures might be inconsistent with disclosures to investors, and, if so, the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sprint should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email Sprint@hbsslaw.com.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

