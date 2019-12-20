Sprint Named to the FORTUNE 2019 list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity

"In the past, and for many other companies, diversity and inclusion showed up as a key initiative, but we've made a holistic shift in our approach to include D&I in our core strategy," said Sprint Chief Human Resources Officer Deeanne King. "This is who we are as a company and how we approach each and every day – drawing from all the diverse corners of our employee base, our suppliers, our customers and the communities we touch to make Sprint a truly great place to work."

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, FORTUNE partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The ranking is based on what employees report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues' reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company's overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends.

Sprint employee surveys underscored the company's strong commitment to workplace safety, fair treatment regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, and allowing employees to be themselves.

Sprint's seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) include over 5,000 members worldwide and are open to all employees. The groups focus on the development of African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians, LGBTQA employees, individuals with disabilities, veterans and women. ERGs offer opportunities for networking, professional and personal development through mentoring, coaching and leadership curricula, and avenues to share ideas and drive business.

In addition to employee programs, supplier diversity is also a key focus for Sprint. In fiscal year 2019, Sprint will spend approximately $1.4 Billion with small and diverse suppliers.

"We know that competitive strength is achieved through a diverse group of people working together to find the best solutions, and that's why we are so committed to increasing our purchases from diverse suppliers," said Chas Peterson, Sprint's Head of Procurement and Supply Chain. "We value supplier diversity because it helps us serve our customers better and be good corporate citizens."

