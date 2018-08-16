Sprint Names Deeanne King Chief Human Resources Officer

King has been with Sprint for nearly 30 years and has extensive management experience across a variety of business units, including Care, Operations and more than 13 years in Human Resources, where she had executive roles overseeing training, talent development and relationship management. She currently leads a cross-functional team focused on improving the customer experience through coordination with IT, Care, Digital, Sales and Marketing.

"Looking ahead to the next phase of our transformation, retaining and attracting top talent is a strategic priority for the company. Deeanne's deep understanding of our business and our culture will help to ensure that we have the right people in the right roles to maintain strong financial and subscriber momentum across the business," said Combes. "I thank Ismat for her many valuable contributions to the company. She led the strategic design of the HR organization to help drive Sprint's transformation efforts."

King earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from Baylor University. She has participated in Georgetown University's Strategic Business Leadership Series, Duke University's Executive Leadership Program and KPMG's Executive Women's Leadership Forum.

Aziz will remain with the company through Sept. 7, 2018, to help ensure a smooth transition.

