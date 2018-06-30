Sprint offers 50 Percent Off Samsung Galaxy Note9; Just $20.83 per Month Including Annual Upgrades with Sprint Flex Lease

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint will introduce the next generation of the popular Samsung Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Note9, in all Sprint retail channels on Aug. 24. There will be two dynamic color options – Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple.

Preorder begins Friday, Aug. 10, at www.sprint.com/samsung with devices expected to be delivered as early as Aug. 22. Galaxy Note9 pre-order customers can take advantage of the following limited time offers:

Get the super-powerful new Galaxy Note9 at 50 percent off with Sprint Flex Lease – that's just $20.83 per month. 1

with Sprint Flex Lease – that's just per month. Galaxy Forever allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments, exclusively from Sprint.

allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments, exclusively from Sprint. Galaxy Note9 is the ultimate gaming smartphone. Through Aug. 23 , take your pick of AKG noise-cancelling headphones or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks for FREE – or choose both for $99 .2

Sprint recently introduced several Unlimited plans that offer more choice and features for an incredible price. The new Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Basic, Unlimited Military, and Unlimited 55+ plans are available to new and existing customers and are examples of Sprint's initiative to tailor plans so customers can get the best choice for them – all at a great value.

Sprint Network Keeps Getting Better



Only Sprint pairs LTE Advanced capabilities with HPUE (High Performance User Equipment) on Galaxy Note9 for an improved network experience. And with more mobile broadband spectrum capacity than any U.S. carrier, Sprint's network is built to meet customers' growing demand for data.

Sprint's 4G LTE network is the most improved in the U.S. according to Ookla as shown in Speedtest Intelligence data3, and PCMag's 2018 Fastest Mobile Networks. In both, the company's year-over-year increase in national average download speeds outpaced the competitors, including an 87 percent lift reported in PCMag's annual tests.

Looking ahead, Sprint is making its largest network investment in years, and its Next-Gen Network build is well underway. Customers across the country are experiencing better coverage, reliability and speed than before as Sprint upgrades cell sites to triband service using 800 MHz, 1.9 GHz and 2.5 GHz, adds new cell sites, fills in the network with more small cells, and prepares to launch mobile 5G in the first half of 2019.

About Sprint



Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 $20.83/mo. after $20.84/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease & new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. 2 Offer ends 08/23/18. Requires online registration on the Shop Samsung application. Visit www.samsungpromotions.com/workplay for more information. Ships from Samsung. While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See in-store materials for details. AKG Headphones ($299 RP) Game Bundle ($150 RP) Both ($449 RP). © 2018 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung and Galaxy Note are both trademarks of Samsung © Electronics Co, Ltd. 3 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds from June 2017 to June 2018 for all mobile results. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

