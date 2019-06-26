Sprint Offers Simple and Affordable International Calling to Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela

Colombia Unlimited : Unlimited calls to mobile phones or landlines from the U.S. to Colombia for an additional $5 a month per line. 1

: Unlimited calls to mobile phones or landlines from the U.S. to for an additional a month per line. 200 International Connect: Get 200 minutes to call mobile phones or landlines in El Salvador , Honduras , Guatemala and Venezuela from the U.S. for an additional $5 per month. After that, pay just 5 cents per minute.2

"We're excited to offer our customers a valuable service so that more people can communicate with their friends and family in Latin America," said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. "Sprint is committed to offering our customers the best value and making international calling as easy as possible."

Colombia Unlimited and 200 International Connect can be added on to Sprint Unlimited Basic, Plus and Premium plans. Right now customers can get Unlimited Data, Talk and Text, Hulu, 500 MB mobile hotspot and global roaming in more than 200 worldwide destinations for just $20 per month per line for five lines.3 With Sprint Unlimited plans, customers also get unlimited talk, text and 5GB of 4GLTE data while roaming in Mexico and Canada.4

In addition to Colombia Unlimited and 200 International Connect, Sprint offers a variety of international long-distance plans, such as Sprint International Connect. For just an additional $15 a month, Sprint International Connect includes landline calls to more than 75 countries and calls to mobile devices in more than 55 countries.5 Sprint's Unlimited Basic, Plus and Premium plans give unlimited calls and texts to Mexico and Canada at no additional cost. For more information on additional international plans, please visit Sprint.com/international.

There's never been a better time to switch. For just an additional $5 per month per line, more of the world is now accessible to Sprint customers. These offers are available at Sprint retail stores or by calling 800-SPRINT-1. Customers can also get more information at sprint.com/ildspecials.

