Sprint Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, excluding the $199 million impact of the new revenue recognition standard Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter

Net loss of $141 million , operating income of $479 million , and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion 12 th consecutive quarter of operating income Highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years

Postpaid net additions of 309,000 grew 53,000 year-over-year Sixth consecutive quarter of net additions 10 th consecutive quarter of net additions in the business market

Continued progress on Next-Gen Network plans Network investments of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year Remain on track for mobile 5G launch in the coming months

Strong progress on digitalization initiatives Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence



Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported fiscal year 2018 third quarter results, including its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and its sixth consecutive quarter of postpaid net additions. The company also reported its 12th consecutive quarter of operating income and the highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years.

"Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we work toward regulatory approval of our T-Mobile merger is reflected in our fiscal third quarter results," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company."

Continued Growth in Wireless Service Revenue and Reduction in Costs

Sprint reported 309,000 postpaid net additions in the quarter, an improvement of 53,000 year-over-year, as the company continued to offer some of the best unlimited plans in the industry and focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy has driven improved wireless service revenue trends in the business, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.

Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter.

Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years.

Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $800 million of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 and approximately $300 million of net reductions year-to-date. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments.

Net loss of $141 million in the quarter compared to net income of $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, as the fiscal year 2017 third quarter results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform. The company also reported the following results.

(Millions, except per share data) Fiscal 3Q18 Fiscal 3Q17 Change Net (loss) income ($141) $7,162 ($7,303) Basic (loss) income per share ($0.03) $1.79 ($1.82) Operating income $479 $727 ($248) Adjusted EBITDA* $3,101 $2,719 $382 Net cash provided by operating activities $2,225 $2,683 ($458) Adjusted free cash flow* ($908) $397 ($1,305)

Network Investments Grow as Mobile 5G Launch Approaches

Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year and increased approximately $150 million sequentially as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 75 percent of its macro sites.

Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 27,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.

Sprint has deployed hundreds of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service.

Sprint remains on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the coming months in nine of the largest cities in the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.

Building a Digital Disruptor

Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities by focusing on three main areas.

Increasing digital revenue through improvement in gross adds and upgrades through digital channels.

Providing intelligent customer experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

Improving digital engagement with the company's in-house digital marketing agency and enhanced app functions.

The company made strong progress on its digital transformation in the quarter.

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year.

About one of every six postpaid upgrades occurred in a digital channel.

Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.

Introduced Apple Business Chat, allowing customers to chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on an iPhone and iPad.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion .

to . Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion .

to . The company continues to expect cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion .

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net additions (losses) (in thousands) Postpaid 309 109 256 541 385 Postpaid phone (26) (34) 184 27 551 Prepaid (173) (14) 63 (184) 193 Wholesale and affiliate (88) (115) 66 (272) 246 Total wireless net additions (losses) 48 (20) 385 85 824 End of period connections (in thousands) Postpaid(a) (c) (d) 32,605 32,296 31,942 32,605 31,942 Postpaid phone(a) (c) 26,787 26,813 26,616 26,787 26,616 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f) 8,846 9,019 8,997 8,846 8,997 Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (g) 13,044 13,232 13,642 13,044 13,642 Total end of period connections 54,495 54,547 54,581 54,495 54,581 Churn Postpaid 1.85% 1.78% 1.80% 1.75% 1.73% Postpaid phone 1.84% 1.73% 1.71% 1.71% 1.60% Prepaid 4.83% 4.74% 4.63% 4.58% 4.68% Supplemental data - connected devices End of period connections (in thousands) Retail postpaid 2,821 2,585 2,259 2,821 2,259 Wholesale and affiliate 10,563 10,838 11,272 10,563 11,272 Total 13,384 13,423 13,531 13,384 13,531 ARPU(h) Postpaid $ 43.64 $ 43.99 $ 45.13 $ 43.73 $ 46.14 Postpaid phone $ 50.01 $ 50.16 $ 51.26 $ 49.91 $ 52.50 Prepaid $ 34.53 $ 35.40 $ 37.46 $ 35.40 $ 37.84 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited) (Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 ABPA* Postpaid service revenue $ 4,236 $ 4,255 $ 4,297 $ 12,679 $ 13,126 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 306 326 379 984 1,144 Add: Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047 3,778 2,912 Total for postpaid connections $ 5,855 $ 5,834 $ 5,723 $ 17,441 $ 17,182 Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,196 11,207 11,193 11,193 11,261 Postpaid ABPA*(i) $ 174.32 $ 173.53 $ 170.39 $ 173.14 $ 169.53 Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Postpaid phone ABPU* Postpaid phone service revenue $ 4,014 $ 4,038 $ 4,069 $ 12,029 $ 12,415 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 253 279 335 839 1,025 Add: Equipment rentals 1,307 1,247 1,037 3,758 2,877 Total for postpaid phone connections $ 5,574 $ 5,564 $ 5,441 $ 16,626 $ 16,317 Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands) 26,751 26,838 26,461 26,778 26,275 Postpaid phone ABPU* (j) $ 69.45 $ 69.10 $ 68.54 $ 68.98 $ 69.00

(a) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid. (b) Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs. (c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. (d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base. (e) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on

higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers. (f) During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC

joint venture. (g) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. (h) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (i) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented. (j) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited) (Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Postpaid activations (in thousands) 4,462 3,772 4,874 11,707 12,459 Postpaid activations financed 81% 81% 84% 82% 85% Postpaid activations - operating leases 63% 59% 72% 64% 66% Installment plans Installment sales financed $ 357 $ 255 $ 276 $ 825 $ 1,097 Installment billings $ 251 $ 292 $ 353 $ 868 $ 1,094 Installment receivables, net $ 894 $ 838 $ 1,383 $ 894 $ 1,383 Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals Equipment rentals $ 1,313 $ 1,253 $ 1,047 $ 3,778 $ 2,912 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,137 $ 1,181 $ 990 $ 3,454 $ 2,732 Leased device additions Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468 $ 5,739 $ 5,533 Leased devices Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,683 $ 6,184 $ 5,683 $ 6,683 $ 5,683 Leased device units Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 15,897 15,392 14,002 15,897 14,002 Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds Proceeds $ 2,200 $ 1,527 $ 1,125 $ 5,083 $ 2,679 Repayments (1,900) (1,200) (598) (4,170) (2,019) Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables $ 300 $ 327 $ 527 $ 913 $ 660

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net operating revenues Service revenue $ 5,699 $ 5,762 $ 5,930 $ 17,201 $ 17,968 Equipment sales 1,589 1,418 1,262 4,180 3,443 Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047 3,778 2,912 Total net operating revenues 8,601 8,433 8,239 25,159 24,323 Net operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,648 1,694 1,733 5,019 5,140 Cost of equipment sales 1,734 1,517 1,673 4,521 4,622 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 182 151 123 457 347 Selling, general and administrative 2,003 1,861 2,108 5,731 6,059 Depreciation - network and other 1,088 1,021 987 3,132 2,961 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990 3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196 475 628 Other, net 185 71 (298) 298 (657) Total net operating expenses 8,122 7,655 7,512 23,087 21,832 Operating income 479 778 727 2,072 2,491 Interest expense (664) (633) (581) (1,934) (1,789) Other income (expense), net 32 79 (42) 153 (50) (Loss) income before income taxes (153) 224 104 291 652 Income tax benefit (expense) 8 (17) 7,052 (56) 6,662 Net (loss) income (145) 207 7,156 235 7,314 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 (11) 6 (4) 6 Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (141) $ 196 $ 7,162 $ 231 $ 7,320 Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ 0.05 $ 1.79 $ 0.06 $ 1.83 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ 0.05 $ 1.76 $ 0.06 $ 1.79 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,061 4,001 4,050 3,998 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,124 4,061 4,110 4,080 Effective tax rate 5.2% 7.6% -6,780.8% 19.2% -1,021.8% NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited) (Millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net (loss) income $ (145) $ 207 $ 7,156 $ 235 $ 7,314 Income tax (benefit) expense (8) 17 (7,052) 56 (6,662) (Loss) income before income taxes (153) 224 104 291 652 Other (income) expense, net (32) (79) 42 (153) 50 Interest expense 664 633 581 1,934 1,789 Operating income 479 778 727 2,072 2,491 Depreciation - network and other 1,088 1,021 987 3,132 2,961 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990 3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196 475 628 EBITDA*(1) 2,849 3,139 2,900 9,133 8,812 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 105 68 - 173 (304) Severance and exit costs (3) 30 25 13 63 13 Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4) - - - 34 (5) Merger costs (5) 67 56 - 216 - Litigation expenses and other contingencies(6) 50 - (260) 50 (315) Hurricanes (7) - (32) 66 (32) 100 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 3,101 $ 3,256 $ 2,719 $ 9,637 $ 8,301 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 54.4% 56.5% 45.9% 56.0% 46.2% Selected items: Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,416 $ 1,266 $ 696 $ 3,814 $ 2,539 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468 $ 5,739 $ 5,533

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net operating revenues Service revenue Postpaid $ 4,236 $ 4,255 $ 4,297 $ 12,679 $ 13,126 Prepaid 924 954 993 2,860 2,982 Wholesale, affiliate and other 289 289 329 868 884 Total service revenue 5,449 5,498 5,619 16,407 16,992 Equipment sales 1,589 1,418 1,262 4,180 3,443 Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047 3,778 2,912 Total net operating revenues 8,351 8,169 7,928 24,365 23,347 Net operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,439 1,466 1,466 4,334 4,300 Cost of equipment sales 1,734 1,517 1,673 4,521 4,622 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 182 151 123 457 347 Selling, general and administrative 1,885 1,749 2,024 5,338 5,835 Depreciation - network and other 1,035 968 931 2,975 2,800 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990 3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196 475 628 Other, net 185 58 16 280 (293) Total net operating expenses 7,742 7,249 7,419 21,834 20,971 Operating income $ 609 $ 920 $ 509 $ 2,531 $ 2,376 WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Operating income $ 609 $ 920 $ 509 $ 2,531 $ 2,376 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 105 68 - 173 (304) Severance and exit costs (3) 30 12 4 45 (1) Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4) - - - 34 (5) Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6) 50 - 63 50 63 Hurricanes (7) - (32) 66 (32) 100 Depreciation - network and other 1,035 968 931 2,975 2,800 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990 3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196 475 628 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 3,111 $ 3,276 $ 2,759 $ 9,705 $ 8,389 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 57.1% 59.6% 49.1% 59.2% 49.4% Selected items: Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,242 $ 1,101 $ 565 $ 3,362 $ 2,079 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468 $ 5,739 $ 5,533

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net operating revenues $ 316 $ 328 $ 393 $ 982 $ 1,235 Net operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 280 295 352 886 1,111 Selling, general and administrative 52 53 71 174 194 Depreciation and amortization 51 51 55 151 155 Other, net - 13 (314) 18 (309) Total net operating expenses 383 412 164 1,229 1,151 Operating (loss) income $ (67) $ (84) $ 229 $ (247) $ 84 WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Operating (loss) income $ (67) $ (84) $ 229 $ (247) $ 84 Severance and exit costs (3) - 13 9 18 14 Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6) - - (323) - (323) Depreciation and amortization 51 51 55 151 155 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (16) $ (20) $ (30) $ (78) $ (70) Adjusted EBITDA margin* -5.1% -6.1% -7.6% -7.9% -5.7% Selected items: Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 64 $ 55 $ 30 $ 170 $ 132