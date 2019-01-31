Sprint Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results
- Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, excluding the $199 million impact of the new revenue recognition standard
- Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years
- Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter
- Net loss of $141 million, operating income of $479 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion
- 12th consecutive quarter of operating income
- Highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years
- Postpaid net additions of 309,000 grew 53,000 year-over-year
- Sixth consecutive quarter of net additions
- 10th consecutive quarter of net additions in the business market
- Continued progress on Next-Gen Network plans
- Network investments of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year
- Remain on track for mobile 5G launch in the coming months
- Strong progress on digitalization initiatives
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year
- Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence
Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported fiscal year 2018 third quarter results, including its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and its sixth consecutive quarter of postpaid net additions. The company also reported its 12th consecutive quarter of operating income and the highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years.
"Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we work toward regulatory approval of our T-Mobile merger is reflected in our fiscal third quarter results," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company."
Continued Growth in Wireless Service Revenue and Reduction in Costs
Sprint reported 309,000 postpaid net additions in the quarter, an improvement of 53,000 year-over-year, as the company continued to offer some of the best unlimited plans in the industry and focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy has driven improved wireless service revenue trends in the business, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.
- Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter.
- Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years.
- Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter.
Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $800 million of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 and approximately $300 million of net reductions year-to-date. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments.
Net loss of $141 million in the quarter compared to net income of $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, as the fiscal year 2017 third quarter results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform. The company also reported the following results.
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Fiscal 3Q18
|
Fiscal 3Q17
|
Change
|
Net (loss) income
|
($141)
|
$7,162
|
($7,303)
|
Basic (loss) income per share
|
($0.03)
|
$1.79
|
($1.82)
|
Operating income
|
$479
|
$727
|
($248)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$3,101
|
$2,719
|
$382
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$2,225
|
$2,683
|
($458)
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
($908)
|
$397
|
($1,305)
Network Investments Grow as Mobile 5G Launch Approaches
Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year and increased approximately $150 million sequentially as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.
- Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 75 percent of its macro sites.
- Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 27,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
- Sprint has deployed hundreds of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service.
Sprint remains on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the coming months in nine of the largest cities in the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.
Building a Digital Disruptor
Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities by focusing on three main areas.
- Increasing digital revenue through improvement in gross adds and upgrades through digital channels.
- Providing intelligent customer experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
- Improving digital engagement with the company's in-house digital marketing agency and enhanced app functions.
The company made strong progress on its digital transformation in the quarter.
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year.
- About one of every six postpaid upgrades occurred in a digital channel.
- Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
- Introduced Apple Business Chat, allowing customers to chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on an iPhone and iPad.
Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
- The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion.
- Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion.
- The company continues to expect cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.
|
Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net additions (losses) (in thousands)
|
Postpaid
|
309
|
109
|
256
|
541
|
385
|
Postpaid phone
|
(26)
|
(34)
|
184
|
27
|
551
|
Prepaid
|
(173)
|
(14)
|
63
|
(184)
|
193
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
(88)
|
(115)
|
66
|
(272)
|
246
|
Total wireless net additions (losses)
|
48
|
(20)
|
385
|
85
|
824
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Postpaid(a) (c) (d)
|
32,605
|
32,296
|
31,942
|
32,605
|
31,942
|
Postpaid phone(a) (c)
|
26,787
|
26,813
|
26,616
|
26,787
|
26,616
|
Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f)
|
8,846
|
9,019
|
8,997
|
8,846
|
8,997
|
Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (g)
|
13,044
|
13,232
|
13,642
|
13,044
|
13,642
|
Total end of period connections
|
54,495
|
54,547
|
54,581
|
54,495
|
54,581
|
Churn
|
Postpaid
|
1.85%
|
1.78%
|
1.80%
|
1.75%
|
1.73%
|
Postpaid phone
|
1.84%
|
1.73%
|
1.71%
|
1.71%
|
1.60%
|
Prepaid
|
4.83%
|
4.74%
|
4.63%
|
4.58%
|
4.68%
|
Supplemental data - connected devices
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Retail postpaid
|
2,821
|
2,585
|
2,259
|
2,821
|
2,259
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
10,563
|
10,838
|
11,272
|
10,563
|
11,272
|
Total
|
13,384
|
13,423
|
13,531
|
13,384
|
13,531
|
ARPU(h)
|
Postpaid
|
$ 43.64
|
$ 43.99
|
$ 45.13
|
$ 43.73
|
$ 46.14
|
Postpaid phone
|
$ 50.01
|
$ 50.16
|
$ 51.26
|
$ 49.91
|
$ 52.50
|
Prepaid
|
$ 34.53
|
$ 35.40
|
$ 37.46
|
$ 35.40
|
$ 37.84
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
ABPA*
|
Postpaid service revenue
|
$ 4,236
|
$ 4,255
|
$ 4,297
|
$ 12,679
|
$ 13,126
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
306
|
326
|
379
|
984
|
1,144
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,313
|
1,253
|
1,047
|
3,778
|
2,912
|
Total for postpaid connections
|
$ 5,855
|
$ 5,834
|
$ 5,723
|
$ 17,441
|
$ 17,182
|
Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)
|
11,196
|
11,207
|
11,193
|
11,193
|
11,261
|
Postpaid ABPA*(i)
|
$ 174.32
|
$ 173.53
|
$ 170.39
|
$ 173.14
|
$ 169.53
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Postpaid phone ABPU*
|
Postpaid phone service revenue
|
$ 4,014
|
$ 4,038
|
$ 4,069
|
$ 12,029
|
$ 12,415
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
253
|
279
|
335
|
839
|
1,025
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,307
|
1,247
|
1,037
|
3,758
|
2,877
|
Total for postpaid phone connections
|
$ 5,574
|
$ 5,564
|
$ 5,441
|
$ 16,626
|
$ 16,317
|
Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands)
|
26,751
|
26,838
|
26,461
|
26,778
|
26,275
|
Postpaid phone ABPU* (j)
|
$ 69.45
|
$ 69.10
|
$ 68.54
|
$ 68.98
|
$ 69.00
|
(a)
|
During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid.
|
(b)
|
Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs.
|
(c)
|
As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.
|
(d)
|
During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.
|
(e)
|
During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on
|
(f)
|
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC
|
(g)
|
On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.
|
(h)
|
ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.
|
(i)
|
Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
(j)
|
Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Postpaid activations (in thousands)
|
4,462
|
3,772
|
4,874
|
11,707
|
12,459
|
Postpaid activations financed
|
81%
|
81%
|
84%
|
82%
|
85%
|
Postpaid activations - operating leases
|
63%
|
59%
|
72%
|
64%
|
66%
|
Installment plans
|
Installment sales financed
|
$ 357
|
$ 255
|
$ 276
|
$ 825
|
$ 1,097
|
Installment billings
|
$ 251
|
$ 292
|
$ 353
|
$ 868
|
$ 1,094
|
Installment receivables, net
|
$ 894
|
$ 838
|
$ 1,383
|
$ 894
|
$ 1,383
|
Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals
|
Equipment rentals
|
$ 1,313
|
$ 1,253
|
$ 1,047
|
$ 3,778
|
$ 2,912
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
$ 1,137
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 990
|
$ 3,454
|
$ 2,732
|
Leased device additions
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 2,468
|
$ 5,739
|
$ 5,533
|
Leased devices
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 6,683
|
$ 6,184
|
$ 5,683
|
$ 6,683
|
$ 5,683
|
Leased device units
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)
|
15,897
|
15,392
|
14,002
|
15,897
|
14,002
|
Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds
|
Proceeds
|
$ 2,200
|
$ 1,527
|
$ 1,125
|
$ 5,083
|
$ 2,679
|
Repayments
|
(1,900)
|
(1,200)
|
(598)
|
(4,170)
|
(2,019)
|
Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables
|
$ 300
|
$ 327
|
$ 527
|
$ 913
|
$ 660
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
$ 5,699
|
$ 5,762
|
$ 5,930
|
$ 17,201
|
$ 17,968
|
Equipment sales
|
1,589
|
1,418
|
1,262
|
4,180
|
3,443
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,313
|
1,253
|
1,047
|
3,778
|
2,912
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,601
|
8,433
|
8,239
|
25,159
|
24,323
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,648
|
1,694
|
1,733
|
5,019
|
5,140
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,734
|
1,517
|
1,673
|
4,521
|
4,622
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
182
|
151
|
123
|
457
|
347
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,003
|
1,861
|
2,108
|
5,731
|
6,059
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,088
|
1,021
|
987
|
3,132
|
2,961
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,137
|
1,181
|
990
|
3,454
|
2,732
|
Amortization
|
145
|
159
|
196
|
475
|
628
|
Other, net
|
185
|
71
|
(298)
|
298
|
(657)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
8,122
|
7,655
|
7,512
|
23,087
|
21,832
|
Operating income
|
479
|
778
|
727
|
2,072
|
2,491
|
Interest expense
|
(664)
|
(633)
|
(581)
|
(1,934)
|
(1,789)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
32
|
79
|
(42)
|
153
|
(50)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(153)
|
224
|
104
|
291
|
652
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
8
|
(17)
|
7,052
|
(56)
|
6,662
|
Net (loss) income
|
(145)
|
207
|
7,156
|
235
|
7,314
|
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
4
|
(11)
|
6
|
(4)
|
6
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (141)
|
$ 196
|
$ 7,162
|
$ 231
|
$ 7,320
|
Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 1.79
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 1.83
|
Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 1.76
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 1.79
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,078
|
4,061
|
4,001
|
4,050
|
3,998
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,078
|
4,124
|
4,061
|
4,110
|
4,080
|
Effective tax rate
|
5.2%
|
7.6%
|
-6,780.8%
|
19.2%
|
-1,021.8%
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (145)
|
$ 207
|
$ 7,156
|
$ 235
|
$ 7,314
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(8)
|
17
|
(7,052)
|
56
|
(6,662)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(153)
|
224
|
104
|
291
|
652
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(32)
|
(79)
|
42
|
(153)
|
50
|
Interest expense
|
664
|
633
|
581
|
1,934
|
1,789
|
Operating income
|
479
|
778
|
727
|
2,072
|
2,491
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,088
|
1,021
|
987
|
3,132
|
2,961
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,137
|
1,181
|
990
|
3,454
|
2,732
|
Amortization
|
145
|
159
|
196
|
475
|
628
|
EBITDA*(1)
|
2,849
|
3,139
|
2,900
|
9,133
|
8,812
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)
|
105
|
68
|
-
|
173
|
(304)
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
30
|
25
|
13
|
63
|
13
|
Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Merger costs (5)
|
67
|
56
|
-
|
216
|
-
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies(6)
|
50
|
-
|
(260)
|
50
|
(315)
|
Hurricanes (7)
|
-
|
(32)
|
66
|
(32)
|
100
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
|
$ 3,101
|
$ 3,256
|
$ 2,719
|
$ 9,637
|
$ 8,301
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
54.4%
|
56.5%
|
45.9%
|
56.0%
|
46.2%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 1,266
|
$ 696
|
$ 3,814
|
$ 2,539
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 2,468
|
$ 5,739
|
$ 5,533
|
WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
Postpaid
|
$ 4,236
|
$ 4,255
|
$ 4,297
|
$ 12,679
|
$ 13,126
|
Prepaid
|
924
|
954
|
993
|
2,860
|
2,982
|
Wholesale, affiliate and other
|
289
|
289
|
329
|
868
|
884
|
Total service revenue
|
5,449
|
5,498
|
5,619
|
16,407
|
16,992
|
Equipment sales
|
1,589
|
1,418
|
1,262
|
4,180
|
3,443
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,313
|
1,253
|
1,047
|
3,778
|
2,912
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,351
|
8,169
|
7,928
|
24,365
|
23,347
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,439
|
1,466
|
1,466
|
4,334
|
4,300
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,734
|
1,517
|
1,673
|
4,521
|
4,622
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
182
|
151
|
123
|
457
|
347
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,885
|
1,749
|
2,024
|
5,338
|
5,835
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,035
|
968
|
931
|
2,975
|
2,800
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,137
|
1,181
|
990
|
3,454
|
2,732
|
Amortization
|
145
|
159
|
196
|
475
|
628
|
Other, net
|
185
|
58
|
16
|
280
|
(293)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,742
|
7,249
|
7,419
|
21,834
|
20,971
|
Operating income
|
$ 609
|
$ 920
|
$ 509
|
$ 2,531
|
$ 2,376
|
WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Operating income
|
$ 609
|
$ 920
|
$ 509
|
$ 2,531
|
$ 2,376
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)
|
105
|
68
|
-
|
173
|
(304)
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
30
|
12
|
4
|
45
|
(1)
|
Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)
|
50
|
-
|
63
|
50
|
63
|
Hurricanes (7)
|
-
|
(32)
|
66
|
(32)
|
100
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,035
|
968
|
931
|
2,975
|
2,800
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,137
|
1,181
|
990
|
3,454
|
2,732
|
Amortization
|
145
|
159
|
196
|
475
|
628
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
|
$ 3,111
|
$ 3,276
|
$ 2,759
|
$ 9,705
|
$ 8,389
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
57.1%
|
59.6%
|
49.1%
|
59.2%
|
49.4%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 1,242
|
$ 1,101
|
$ 565
|
$ 3,362
|
$ 2,079
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 2,468
|
$ 5,739
|
$ 5,533
|
WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net operating revenues
|
$ 316
|
$ 328
|
$ 393
|
$ 982
|
$ 1,235
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
280
|
295
|
352
|
886
|
1,111
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
52
|
53
|
71
|
174
|
194
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51
|
51
|
55
|
151
|
155
|
Other, net
|
-
|
13
|
(314)
|
18
|
(309)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
383
|
412
|
164
|
1,229
|
1,151
|
Operating (loss) income
|
$ (67)
|
$ (84)
|
$ 229
|
$ (247)
|
$ 84
|
WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Operating (loss) income
|
$ (67)
|
$ (84)
|
$ 229
|
$ (247)
|
$ 84
|
Severance and exit costs (3)
|
-
|
13
|
9
|
18
|
14
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)
|
-
|
-
|
(323)
|
-
|
(323)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51
|
51
|
55
|
151
|
155
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ (16)
|
$ (20)
|
$ (30)
|
$ (78)
|
$ (70)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
-5.1%
|
-6.1%
|
-7.6%
|
-7.9%
|
-5.7%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 64
|
$ 55
|
$ 30
|
$ 170
|
$ 132
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 235
|
$ 7,314
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,061
|
6,321
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
278
|
312
|
Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense
|
101
|
137
|
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|
25
|
(6,707)
|
Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges
|
-
|
(479)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
65
|
Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net
|
(94)
|
(125)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
642
|
533
|
Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
(223)
|
(909)
|
Other changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
65
|
(74)
|
Inventories and other current assets
|
248
|
570
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(530)
|
(104)
|
Non-current assets and liabilities, net
|
(601)
|
260
|
Other, net
|
375
|
295
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
7,582
|
7,409
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(3,814)
|
(2,539)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(5,739)
|
(5,533)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses
|
(145)
|
(92)
|
Change in short-term investments, net
|
1,467
|
5,271
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
416
|
367
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
223
|
909
|
Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance policies
|
110
|
2
|
Other, net
|
52
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(7,430)
|
(1,616)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from debt and financings
|
6,416
|
3,073
|
Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations
|
(6,937)
|
(7,159)
|
Debt financing costs
|
(286)
|
(19)
|
Call premiums paid on debt redemptions
|
-
|
(129)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
281
|
12
|
Other, net
|
-
|
(18)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(526)
|
(4,240)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(374)
|
1,553
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
6,659
|
2,942
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 6,285
|
$ 4,495
|
RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
12/31/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/17
|
12/31/18
|
12/31/17
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 2,225
|
$ 2,927
|
$ 2,683
|
$ 7,582
|
$ 7,409
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(1,416)
|
(1,266)
|
(696)
|
(3,814)
|
(2,539)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(2,215)
|
(1,707)
|
(2,468)
|
(5,739)
|
(5,533)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net
|
(75)
|
(11)
|
(73)
|
(145)
|
(92)
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
144
|
139
|
149
|
416
|
367
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
-
|
53