Sprint Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

Sprint

Jan 31, 2019, 07:30 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 31, 2019

  • Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, excluding the $199 million impact of the new revenue recognition standard
    • Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years
    • Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Net loss of $141 million, operating income of $479 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion
    • 12th consecutive quarter of operating income
    • Highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years
  • Postpaid net additions of 309,000 grew 53,000 year-over-year
    • Sixth consecutive quarter of net additions
    • 10th consecutive quarter of net additions in the business market
  • Continued progress on Next-Gen Network plans
    • Network investments of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year
    • Remain on track for mobile 5G launch in the coming months
  • Strong progress on digitalization initiatives
    • Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year
    • Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported fiscal year 2018 third quarter results, including its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and its sixth consecutive quarter of postpaid net additions. The company also reported its 12th consecutive quarter of operating income and the highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years.

"Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we work toward regulatory approval of our T-Mobile merger is reflected in our fiscal third quarter results," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company." 

Continued Growth in Wireless Service Revenue and Reduction in Costs
Sprint reported 309,000 postpaid net additions in the quarter, an improvement of 53,000 year-over-year, as the company continued to offer some of the best unlimited plans in the industry and focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy has driven improved wireless service revenue trends in the business, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.

  • Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years.
  • Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $800 million of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 and approximately $300 million of net reductions year-to-date. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments.

Net loss of $141 million in the quarter compared to net income of $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, as the fiscal year 2017 third quarter results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform. The company also reported the following results.

(Millions, except per share data)

Fiscal 3Q18

Fiscal 3Q17

Change

Net (loss) income

($141)

$7,162

($7,303)

Basic (loss) income per share

($0.03)

$1.79

($1.82)

Operating income

$479

$727

($248)

Adjusted EBITDA*

$3,101

$2,719

$382

Net cash provided by operating activities

$2,225

$2,683

($458)

Adjusted free cash flow*

($908)

$397

($1,305)

Network Investments Grow as Mobile 5G Launch Approaches 
Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year and increased approximately $150 million sequentially as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

  • Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 75 percent of its macro sites.
  • Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 27,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
  • Sprint has deployed hundreds of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service.

Sprint remains on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the coming months in nine of the largest cities in the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.

Building a Digital Disruptor
Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities by focusing on three main areas. 

  • Increasing digital revenue through improvement in gross adds and upgrades through digital channels.
  • Providing intelligent customer experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
  • Improving digital engagement with the company's in-house digital marketing agency and enhanced app functions.

The company made strong progress on its digital transformation in the quarter.

  • Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year.
  • About one of every six postpaid upgrades occurred in a digital channel.
  • Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
  • Introduced Apple Business Chat, allowing customers to chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on an iPhone and iPad.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

  • The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion.
  • Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion.
  • The company continues to expect cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

  Additional information about results is available on our Investor Relations website

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
 
   

 Quarter To Date 

    

 Year To Date 
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17

Net additions (losses) (in thousands)

            

Postpaid

309

109

256

  

541

385

Postpaid phone

(26)

(34)

184

  

27

551

Prepaid

(173)

(14)

63

  

(184)

193

Wholesale and affiliate

(88)

(115)

66

  

(272)

246

Total wireless net additions (losses)

48

(20)

385

  

85

824
             

End of period connections (in thousands)

            

Postpaid(a) (c) (d) 

32,605

32,296

31,942

  

32,605

31,942

Postpaid phone(a) (c)

26,787

26,813

26,616

  

26,787

26,616

Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f)

8,846

9,019

8,997

  

8,846

8,997

Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (g)

13,044

13,232

13,642

  

13,044

13,642

Total end of period connections

54,495

54,547

54,581

  

54,495

54,581
             

Churn

            

Postpaid

1.85%

1.78%

1.80%

  

1.75%

1.73%

Postpaid phone

1.84%

1.73%

1.71%

  

1.71%

1.60%

Prepaid

4.83%

4.74%

4.63%

  

4.58%

4.68%
             

Supplemental data - connected devices

End of period connections (in thousands)

            

Retail postpaid

2,821

2,585

2,259

  

2,821

2,259

Wholesale and affiliate

10,563

10,838

11,272

  

10,563

11,272

Total

13,384

13,423

13,531

  

13,384

13,531
             

ARPU(h)

            

Postpaid

$           43.64

$           43.99

$           45.13

  

$           43.73

$         46.14

Postpaid phone

$           50.01

$           50.16

$           51.26

  

$           49.91

$         52.50

Prepaid

$           34.53

$           35.40

$           37.46

  

$           35.40

$         37.84
             

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited)

(Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)
 
 

Quarter To Date

  

 Year To Date 
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17

ABPA*

            

Postpaid service revenue

$           4,236

$           4,255

$           4,297

  

$         12,679

$         13,126

Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 

306

326

379

  

984

1,144

Add: Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047

  

3,778

2,912

Total for postpaid connections

$           5,855

$           5,834

$           5,723

  

$         17,441

$         17,182
             

Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)

11,196

11,207

11,193

  

11,193

11,261

Postpaid ABPA*(i)

$         174.32

$         173.53

$         170.39

  

$         173.14

$         169.53
             
 

Quarter To Date

  

 Year To Date 
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17

Postpaid phone ABPU*

            

Postpaid phone service revenue

$           4,014

$           4,038

$           4,069

  

$         12,029

$         12,415

Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 

253

279

335

  

839

1,025

Add: Equipment rentals

1,307

1,247

1,037

  

3,758

2,877

Total for postpaid phone connections

$           5,574

$           5,564

$           5,441

  

$         16,626

$         16,317
             

Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands)

26,751

26,838

26,461

  

26,778

26,275

Postpaid phone ABPU* (j)

$           69.45

$           69.10

$           68.54

  

$           68.98

$         69.00
               

(a)

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid.

(b)

Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs.

(c) 

As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.

(d) 

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.

(e) 

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on
higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers.

(f) 

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC
joint venture.

(g) 

On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.

(h) 

ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections.  Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.

(i) 

Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

(j)  

Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)

(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)
 
   

 Quarter To Date 

    

 Year To Date 
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Postpaid activations (in thousands)

4,462

3,772

4,874

  

11,707

12,459

Postpaid activations financed

81%

81%

84%

  

82%

85%

Postpaid activations - operating leases

63%

59%

72%

  

64%

66%
             

Installment plans

            

Installment sales financed

$             357

$             255

$             276

  

$             825

$           1,097

Installment billings

$             251

$             292

$             353

  

$             868

$           1,094

Installment receivables, net

$             894

$             838

$           1,383

  

$             894

$           1,383
             

Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals

            

Equipment rentals   

$           1,313

$           1,253

$           1,047

  

$           3,778

$           2,912

Depreciation - equipment rentals

$           1,137

$           1,181

$             990

  

$           3,454

$           2,732
             

Leased device additions

            

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468

  

$           5,739

$           5,533
             

Leased devices  

            

Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net

$           6,683

$           6,184

$           5,683

  

$           6,683

$           5,683
             

Leased device units

            

Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)

15,897

15,392

14,002

  

15,897

14,002
             

Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds

            

Proceeds

$           2,200

$           1,527

$           1,125

  

$           5,083

$           2,679

Repayments

(1,900)

(1,200)

(598)

  

(4,170)

(2,019)

Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables

$             300

$             327

$             527

  

$             913

$             660

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17

Net operating revenues

            

Service revenue

$           5,699

$           5,762

$           5,930

  

$         17,201

$         17,968

Equipment sales

1,589

1,418

1,262

  

4,180

3,443

Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047

  

3,778

2,912

Total net operating revenues

8,601

8,433

8,239

  

25,159

24,323

Net operating expenses

            

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,648

1,694

1,733

  

5,019

5,140

Cost of equipment sales

1,734

1,517

1,673

  

4,521

4,622

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

182

151

123

  

457

347

Selling, general and administrative

2,003

1,861

2,108

  

5,731

6,059

Depreciation - network and other

1,088

1,021

987

  

3,132

2,961

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990

  

3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196

  

475

628

Other, net

185

71

(298)

  

298

(657)

Total net operating expenses

8,122

7,655

7,512

  

23,087

21,832

Operating income

479

778

727

  

2,072

2,491

Interest expense

(664)

(633)

(581)

  

(1,934)

(1,789)

Other income (expense), net

32

79

(42)

  

153

(50)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(153)

224

104

  

291

652

Income tax benefit (expense)

8

(17)

7,052

  

(56)

6,662

Net (loss) income

(145)

207

7,156

  

235

7,314

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4

(11)

6

  

(4)

6

Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation

$            (141)

$             196

$           7,162

  

$             231

$           7,320
             

Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$            1.79

  

$            0.06

$            1.83

Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$            1.76

  

$            0.06

$            1.79

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,061

4,001

  

4,050

3,998

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,124

4,061

  

4,110

4,080
             

Effective tax rate

5.2%

7.6%

-6,780.8%

  

19.2%

-1,021.8%
             
             

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Net (loss) income

$            (145)

$             207

$           7,156

  

$             235

$           7,314

Income tax (benefit) expense

(8)

17

(7,052)

  

56

(6,662)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(153)

224

104

  

291

652

Other (income) expense, net

(32)

(79)

42

  

(153)

50

Interest expense

664

633

581

  

1,934

1,789

Operating income

479

778

727

  

2,072

2,491

Depreciation - network and other

1,088

1,021

987

  

3,132

2,961

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990

  

3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196

  

475

628

EBITDA*(1)

2,849

3,139

2,900

  

9,133

8,812

Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)

105

68

-

  

173

(304)

Severance and exit costs (3)

30

25

13

  

63

13

Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)

-

-

-

  

34

(5)

Merger costs (5)

67

56

-

  

216

-

Litigation expenses and other contingencies(6)

50

-

(260)

  

50

(315)

Hurricanes (7)

-

(32)

66

  

(32)

100

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           3,101

$           3,256

$           2,719

  

$           9,637

$           8,301
             

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

54.4%

56.5%

45.9%

  

56.0%

46.2%
             
             

Selected items:

            

Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$           1,416

$           1,266

$             696

  

$           3,814

$           2,539

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468

  

$           5,739

$           5,533

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17

Net operating revenues

            

Service revenue

            

Postpaid

$           4,236

$           4,255

$           4,297

  

$         12,679

$         13,126

Prepaid

924

954

993

  

2,860

2,982

Wholesale, affiliate and other

289

289

329

  

868

884

Total service revenue

5,449

5,498

5,619

  

16,407

16,992
             

Equipment sales

1,589

1,418

1,262

  

4,180

3,443

Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047

  

3,778

2,912

Total net operating revenues

8,351

8,169

7,928

  

24,365

23,347
             

Net operating expenses

            

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,439

1,466

1,466

  

4,334

4,300

Cost of equipment sales

1,734

1,517

1,673

  

4,521

4,622

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

182

151

123

  

457

347

Selling, general and administrative

1,885

1,749

2,024

  

5,338

5,835

Depreciation - network and other

1,035

968

931

  

2,975

2,800

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990

  

3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196

  

475

628

Other, net

185

58

16

  

280

(293)

Total net operating expenses

7,742

7,249

7,419

  

21,834

20,971

Operating income

$             609

$             920

$             509

  

$           2,531

$           2,376
             
             
             
 

WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Operating income

$             609

$             920

$             509

  

$           2,531

$           2,376

Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)

105

68

-

  

173

(304)

Severance and exit costs (3)

30

12

4

  

45

(1)

Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)

-

-

-

  

34

(5)

Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)

50

-

63

  

50

63

Hurricanes (7)

-

(32)

66

  

(32)

100

Depreciation - network and other

1,035

968

931

  

2,975

2,800

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990

  

3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196

  

475

628

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           3,111

$           3,276

$           2,759

  

$           9,705

$           8,389
             

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

57.1%

59.6%

49.1%

  

59.2%

49.4%
             
             

Selected items:

            

Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$           1,242

$           1,101

$             565

  

$           3,362

$           2,079

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468

  

$           5,739

$           5,533

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Net operating revenues

$             316

$             328

$             393

  

$             982

$           1,235
             

Net operating expenses

            

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

280

295

352

  

886

1,111

Selling, general and administrative

52

53

71

  

174

194

Depreciation and amortization

51

51

55

  

151

155

Other, net

-

13

(314)

  

18

(309)

Total net operating expenses

383

412

164

  

1,229

1,151

Operating (loss) income

$              (67)

$              (84)

$             229

  

$            (247)

$               84
             
             

WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Operating (loss) income

$              (67)

$              (84)

$             229

  

$            (247)

$               84

Severance and exit costs (3)

-

13

9

  

18

14

Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)

-

-

(323)

  

-

(323)

Depreciation and amortization

51

51

55

  

151

155

Adjusted EBITDA*

$              (16)

$              (20)

$              (30)

  

$              (78)

$              (70)
             

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

-5.1%

-6.1%

-7.6%

  

-7.9%

-5.7%
             
             

Selected items:

            

Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$               64

$               55

$               30

  

$             170

$             132

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)
     

Year To Date
         

12/31/18

12/31/17

Operating activities

            

Net income

        

$             235

$           7,314

Depreciation and amortization

        

7,061

6,321

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

        

278

312

Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense 

        

101

137

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

        

25

(6,707)

Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges

        

-

(479)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

        

-

65

Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net

        

(94)

(125)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

        

642

533

Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables

        

(223)

(909)

Other changes in assets and liabilities:

            

Accounts and notes receivable

        

65

(74)

Inventories and other current assets 

        

248

570

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 

        

(530)

(104)

Non-current assets and liabilities, net 

        

(601)

260

Other, net 

        

375

295

Net cash provided by operating activities

        

7,582

7,409
             

Investing activities

            

Capital expenditures - network and other

        

(3,814)

(2,539)

Capital expenditures - leased devices

        

(5,739)

(5,533)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses

        

(145)

(92)

Change in short-term investments, net

        

1,467

5,271

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses

        

416

367

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables

        

223

909

Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance policies

        

110

2

Other, net

        

52

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities 

        

(7,430)

(1,616)
             

Financing activities

            

Proceeds from debt and financings

        

6,416

3,073

Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations

        

(6,937)

(7,159)

Debt financing costs

        

(286)

(19)

Call premiums paid on debt redemptions

        

-

(129)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

        

281

12

Other, net

        

-

(18)

Net cash used in financing activities 

        

(526)

(4,240)
             

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

        

(374)

1,553
             

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

        

6,659

2,942

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

        

$           6,285

$           4,495
             
             

RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)

(Millions)
 

Quarter To Date

  

Year To Date
 

12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17

  

12/31/18

12/31/17
             

Net cash provided by operating activities

$           2,225

$           2,927

$           2,683

  

$           7,582

$           7,409
             

Capital expenditures - network and other

(1,416)

(1,266)

(696)

  

(3,814)

(2,539)

Capital expenditures - leased devices

(2,215)

(1,707)

(2,468)

  

(5,739)

(5,533)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net

(75)

(11)

(73)

  

(145)

(92)

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses

144

139

149

  

416

367

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables

-

53