Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results

Wireless service revenue of $5.3 billion

Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion grew year-over-year



Postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $124.89 stabilized year-over-year

Net loss of $111 million , operating income of $455 million , and adjusted EBITDA* of $3 billion





Postpaid net additions of 134,000

Data device net additions of 262,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 128,000



Average postpaid accounts were stable year-over-year

Continued momentum on Next-Gen Network deployment

True Mobile 5G network launched in parts of five major metro areas with more to come



Network investments of $1.2 billion grew year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter

Further progress on digitalization initiatives

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 50 percent year-over-year

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2019 first quarter, including year-over-year growth in postpaid wireless service revenue and postpaid net additions. The company also reported a net loss of $111 million, operating income of $455 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3 billion.

"While we delivered good results in the first quarter relative to expectations, the business still faces several structural headwinds and I remain convinced the merger with T-Mobile is the best outcome for our customers, employees, industry and all stakeholders," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "With the recent clearance of our merger by the Department of Justice, and the anticipated approval from the FCC, we are moving one step closer to building one of the world's most advanced 5G networks and providing American consumers a better network and overall experience at New T-Mobile."

Stable Wireless Service Revenue

Sprint has focused on growing revenue per customer account by selling additional devices and value-added services, including promoting its feature-rich Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium rate plans. This strategy delivered year-over-year growth in postpaid wireless service revenue and postpaid net additions of 134,000, driven by growth in data devices and partially offset by postpaid phone customer losses. The company also reported a stabilization of postpaid ARPA and average postpaid accounts.

Total wireless service revenue of $5.3 billion declined 3 percent year-over-year, largely because of the continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding this non-operational impact, total wireless service revenue would have been relatively flat year-over-year.

The company also reported the following financial results.

(Millions, except per share data) Fiscal 1Q19 Fiscal 1Q18 Change Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint ($111) $176 ($287) Basic (loss) income per share ($0.03) $0.04 ($0.07) Operating income $455 $815 ($360) Adjusted EBITDA* $3,042 $3,280 ($238) Net cash provided by operating activities $2,244 $2,430 ($186) Adjusted free cash flow* ($58) $8 ($66)

Network Investments Continued as Sprint Launches True Mobile 5G Network

Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.2 billion grew year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan. Sprint nearly doubled the number of Massive MIMO radios on-air during the quarter and currently has about 3,000 units deployed.

Massive MIMO is a breakthrough technology that improves network capacity and is at the foundation of Sprint's True Mobile 5G network. The company is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) Massive MIMO radios that support a feature called split-mode, which enables Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) service.

True Mobile 5G from Sprint is available in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City, and the company expects to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks. Once all nine metro areas are launched, Sprint's mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S. The company is offering 5G capable smartphones from LG and Samsung, along with a hotspot device from HTC.

As Sprint launches True Mobile 5G, the company continues to believe that a merger with T-Mobile is critical to accelerate the deployment of a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network – one that includes coverage in rural locations. The combined company is expected to have the resources and technology to build a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company is expected to lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

Building a Digital Disruptor

Sprint continued to leverage digital capabilities to transform the way it engages with customers.

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 50 percent year-over-year.

Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.

The company launched voice-to-digital tools that allow customers calling with specific issues to use a digital self-service option.

Web conversions improved and orders from digital media more than doubled year-over-year.

Additional Information

Additional information about results, including a message from management, is available on our Investor Relations website at www.sprint.com/investors.

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)









Quarter To Date



6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18 Net additions (losses) (in thousands)





Postpaid(a) 134 169 123 Postpaid phone (128) (189) 87 Prepaid(a) (169) (30) 3 Wholesale and affiliate (140) (147) (69) Total wireless net (losses) additions (175) (8) 57







End of period connections (in thousands)





Postpaid(a) (b)(c)(d) 33,075 32,774 32,187 Postpaid phone(b) (c) 26,470 26,598 26,847 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) 8,647 8,816 9,033 Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (e) 12,590 12,897 13,347 Total end of period connections 54,312 54,487 54,567







Churn





Postpaid 1.74% 1.81% 1.63% Postpaid phone 1.78% 1.82% 1.55% Prepaid 4.23% 4.37% 4.17%







Supplemental data - connected devices





End of period connections (in thousands)





Retail postpaid 3,453 3,121 2,429 Wholesale and affiliate 9,968 10,384 10,963 Total 13,421 13,505 13,392







ARPU(f)





Postpaid $ 42.57 $ 43.25 $ 43.55 Postpaid phone $ 49.87 $ 50.18 $ 49.57 Prepaid $ 32.15 $ 33.67 $ 36.27







ARPA(g)





Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,208 11,184 11,176 Postpaid ARPA $ 124.89 $ 126.12 $ 124.93









(a)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, net subscriber additions and end of period subscribers under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 116,000 and 670,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above. (b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid from postpaid. (c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.

(d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, one of our postpaid customers purchased a wholesale MVNO and as a result, 167,000 subscribers were transferred from the wholesale to postpaid subscriber base. (e) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. (f) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (g) ARPA is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of retail postpaid accounts.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)





(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)









Quarter To Date



6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Postpaid activations (in thousands) 3,475 3,730 3,473 Postpaid activations financed 79% 79% 83% Postpaid activations - operating leases 59% 58% 70%







Installment plans





Installment sales financed $ 417 $ 368 $ 213 Installment billings $ 209 $ 219 $ 325 Installment receivables, net $ 1,024 $ 926 $ 983







Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals





Equipment rentals $ 1,359 $ 1,359 $ 1,212 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,029 $ 1,084 $ 1,136







Leased device additions





Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,516 $ 1,702 $ 1,817







Leased devices





Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,424 $ 6,612 $ 6,213







Leased device units





Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 15,762 15,889 15,169







Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds





Proceeds $ 1,120 $ 1,783 $ 1,356 Repayments (890) (2,500) (1,070) Net proceeds (repayments) of financings related to devices and receivables $ 230 $ (717) $ 286

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





(Millions, except per share data)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18 Net operating revenues





Service revenue $ 5,563 $ 5,656 $ 5,740 Equipment sales 1,220 1,426 1,173 Equipment rentals 1,359 1,359 1,212 Total net operating revenues 8,142 8,441 8,125 Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,710 1,645 1,677 Cost of equipment sales 1,341 1,561 1,270 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 225 186 124 Selling, general and administrative 1,907 2,043 1,867 Depreciation - network and other 1,120 1,113 1,023 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,029 1,084 1,136 Amortization 118 133 171 Goodwill impairment (1) - 2,000 - Other, net 237 350 42 Total net operating expenses 7,687 10,115 7,310 Operating income (loss) 455 (1,674) 815 Interest expense (619) (629) (637) Other income, net 28 34 42 (Loss) income before income taxes (136) (2,269) 220 Income tax benefit (expense) 22 91 (47) Net (loss) income (114) (2,178) 173 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 4 3 Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (111) $ (2,174) $ 176







Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ (0.53) $ 0.04 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ (0.53) $ 0.04 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,087 4,080 4,010 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,087 4,080 4,061







Effective tax rate 16.2% 4.0% 21.4%















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Net (loss) income $ (114) $ (2,178) $ 173 Income tax (benefit) expense (22) (91) 47 (Loss) income before income taxes (136) (2,269) 220 Other income, net (28) (34) (42) Interest expense 619 629 637 Operating income (loss) 455 (1,674) 815 Depreciation - network and other 1,120 1,113 1,023 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,029 1,084 1,136 Amortization 118 133 171 EBITDA*(2) 2,722 656 3,145 Asset impairments (3) 210 - - Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(4) - 304 - Severance and exit costs (5) 27 22 8 Contract terminations costs (6) - - 34 Merger costs (7) 83 130 93 Litigation expenses and other contingencies(8) - 24 - Goodwill impairment (1) - 2,000 - Adjusted EBITDA*(2) $ 3,042 $ 3,136 $ 3,280







Adjusted EBITDA margin* 54.7% 55.4% 57.1%















Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,189 $ 1,149 $ 1,132 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,516 $ 1,702 $ 1,817

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18 Net operating revenues





Service revenue





Postpaid $ 4,199 $ 4,231 $ 4,188 Prepaid 843 886 982 Wholesale, affiliate and other 280 292 290 Total service revenue 5,322 5,409 5,460







Equipment sales 1,220 1,426 1,173 Equipment rentals 1,359 1,359 1,212 Total net operating revenues 7,901 8,194 7,845







Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,519 1,462 1,429 Cost of equipment sales 1,341 1,561 1,270 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 225 186 124 Selling, general and administrative 1,779 1,854 1,704 Depreciation - network and other 1,070 1,064 972 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,029 1,084 1,136 Amortization 118 133 171 Other, net 230 349 37 Total net operating expenses 7,311 7,693 6,843 Operating income $ 590 $ 501 $ 1,002































WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Operating income $ 590 $ 501 $ 1,002 Asset impairments (3) 203 - - Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(4) - 304 - Severance and exit costs (5) 27 21 3 Contract terminations costs (6) - - 34 Litigation expenses and other contingencies (8) - 24 - Depreciation - network and other 1,070 1,064 972 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,029 1,084 1,136 Amortization 118 133 171 Adjusted EBITDA*(2) $ 3,037 $ 3,131 $ 3,318







Adjusted EBITDA margin* 57.1% 57.9% 60.8%















Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,027 $ 973 $ 1,019 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,516 $ 1,702 $ 1,817

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Net operating revenues $ 307 $ 314 $ 338







Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 262 255 311 Selling, general and administrative 45 50 69 Depreciation and amortization 47 46 49 Other, net 7 1 5 Total net operating expenses 361 352 434 Operating loss $ (54) $ (38) $ (96)















WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Operating loss $ (54) $ (38) $ (96) Asset impairments (3) 7 - - Severance and exit costs (5) - 1 5 Depreciation and amortization 47 46 49 Adjusted EBITDA* $ - $ 9 $ (42)







Adjusted EBITDA margin* 0.0% 2.9% -12.4%















Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 28 $ 72 $ 51

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)





(Millions)





Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18 Operating activities





Net (loss) income $ (114) $ (2,178) $ 173 Goodwill impairment (1) - 2,000 - Asset impairments (3) 210 - - Depreciation and amortization 2,267 2,330 2,330 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 117 116 57 Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense 35 31 40 Deferred income tax (expense) benefit (33) (110) 39 Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net (16) (18) (33) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 225 493 124 Litigation and other contingencies - 24 - Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables - - (170) Other changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and notes receivable (121) (215) 273 Inventories and other current assets 456 31 421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 414 - - Accounts payable and other current liabilities (660) 388 (766) Current and long-term operating lease liabilities (460) - - Non-current assets and liabilities, net (136) (127) (197) Other, net 60 82 139 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,244 2,847 2,430







Investing activities





Capital expenditures - network and other (1,189) (1,149) (1,132) Capital expenditures - leased devices (1,516) (1,702) (1,817) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses (9) (18) (59) Change in short-term investments, net 67 565 (1,654) Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses 182 175 133 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables - - 170 Other, net (3) 17 (10) Net cash used in investing activities (2,468) (2,112) (4,369)







Financing activities





Proceeds from debt and financings 1,061 2,891 1,370 Repayments of debt, financing and finance lease obligations (2,919) (2,827) (1,415) Debt financing costs (12) (35) (248) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net (17) 10 (2) Other, net - 4 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,887) 43 (295)







Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,111) 778 (2,234)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,063 6,285 6,659 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,952 $ 7,063 $ 4,425















RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)





(Millions)







Quarter To Date

6/30/19 3/31/19 6/30/18







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,244 $ 2,847 $ 2,430







Capital expenditures - network and other (1,189) (1,149) (1,132) Capital expenditures - leased devices (1,516) (1,702) (1,817) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net (9) (18) (59) Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses 182 175 133 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables - - 170 Other investing activities, net - 25 (3) Free cash flow* $ (288) $ 178 $ (278)







Net proceeds (repayments) of financings related to devices and receivables 230 (717) 286 Adjusted free cash flow* $ (58) $ (539) $ 8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





(Millions)









6/30/19 3/31/19 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,869 $ 6,982 Short-term investments

- 67 Accounts and notes receivable, net

3,558 3,554 Device and accessory inventory

726 999 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,436 1,289 Total current assets

10,589 12,891







Property, plant and equipment, net

20,556 21,201 Costs to acquire a customer contract

1,631 1,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,054 - Goodwill

4,598 4,598 FCC licenses and other

41,474 41,465 Definite-lived intangible assets, net

1,525 1,769 Other assets

1,119 1,118 Total assets

$ 88,546 $ 84,601







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$ 3,672 $ 3,961 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,048 3,597 Current operating lease liabilities

1,680 - Current portion of long-term debt, financing and finance lease obligations

2,889 4,557 Total current liabilities

11,289 12,115







Long-term debt, financing and finance lease obligations

35,073 35,366 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,913 - Deferred tax liabilities

7,563 7,556 Other liabilities

2,540 3,437 Total liabilities

62,378 58,474







Stockholders' equity





Common stock

41 41 Treasury shares, at cost

(2) - Paid-in capital

28,323 28,306 Accumulated deficit

(1,832) (1,883) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(414) (392) Total stockholders' equity

26,116 26,072 Noncontrolling interests

52 55 Total equity

26,168 26,127 Total liabilities and equity

$ 88,546 $ 84,601















NET DEBT* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)





(Millions)









6/30/19 3/31/19 Total debt

$ 37,962 $ 39,923 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(4,869) (6,982) Less: Short-term investments

- (67) Net debt*

$ 33,093 $ 32,874

SCHEDULE OF DEBT (Unaudited)









(Millions)



















6/30/19 ISSUER





MATURITY PRINCIPAL Sprint Corporation









7.25% Senior notes due 2021





09/15/2021 $ 2,250 7.875% Senior notes due 2023





09/15/2023 4,250 7.125% Senior notes due 2024





06/15/2024 2,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2025





02/15/2025 1,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2026





03/01/2026 1,500 Sprint Corporation







12,000











Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC









3.36% Senior secured notes due 2021





09/20/2021 1,968 4.738% Senior secured notes due 2025





03/20/2025 2,100 5.152% Senior secured notes due 2028





03/20/2028 1,838 Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC







5,906











Sprint Communications, Inc.









Export Development Canada secured loan





12/17/2019 300 7% Guaranteed notes due 2020





03/01/2020 1,000 7% Senior notes due 2020





08/15/2020 1,500 11.5% Senior notes due 2021





11/15/2021 1,000 6% Senior notes due 2022





11/15/2022 2,280 Sprint Communications, Inc.







6,080











Sprint Capital Corporation









6.875% Senior notes due 2028





11/15/2028 2,475 8.75% Senior notes due 2032





03/15/2032 2,000 Sprint Capital Corporation







4,475











Credit facilities









PRWireless secured term loan





06/28/2020 200 Secured equipment credit facilities





2020 - 2022 556 Secured term loans due 2024





02/03/2024 5,900 Credit facilities







6,656











Accounts receivable facility





2021 2,837











Finance leases and other obligations





2019 - 2026 407 Total principal







38,361











Net premiums and debt financing costs







(399) Total debt







$ 37,962

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



(1) As a result of our annual goodwill impairment assessment, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2 billion during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The substantial portion of this impairment charge is not taxable as goodwill is generally not separately deductible for tax purposes.



(2) As more of our customers elect to lease a device rather than purchasing one under our subsidized program, there is a significant positive impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* from direct channel sales primarily due to the fact the cost of the device is not recorded as cost of equipment sales but rather is depreciated over the customer lease term. Under our device leasing program for the direct channel, devices are transferred from inventory to property and equipment and the cost of the leased device is recognized as depreciation expense over the customer lease term to an estimated residual value. The customer payments are recognized as revenue over the term of the lease. Under our subsidy model, we recognize revenue from the sale of devices as equipment sales at the point of sale and the cost of the device is recognized as cost of equipment sales. During the three month period ended June 30, 2019, we leased devices through our Sprint direct channels totaling approximately $1,020 million, which would have increased cost of equipment sales and reduced EBITDA* if they had been purchased under our subsidized program.



The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact in our indirect channels from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable.



(3) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the company recorded non-cash asset impairments primarily related to the sale and leaseback of our Overland Park, Kansas campus.



(4) During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans.



(5) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 and fourth and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, severance and exit costs consist of exit costs primarily associated with tower and cell sites, access exit costs related to payments that will continue to be made under the company's backhaul access contracts for which the company will no longer be receiving any economic benefit, and severance costs associated with reduction in its work force.



(6) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, contract termination costs are primarily due to the purchase of certain leased spectrum assets, which upon termination of the spectrum leases resulted in the accelerated recognition of the unamortized favorable lease balances.



(7) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 and fourth and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, we recorded merger costs of $83 million, $130 million and $93 million, respectively, due to the proposed Business Combination Agreement with T-Mobile.



(8) During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, litigation expenses and other contingencies consist of unfavorable developments associated with legal matters.

*FINANCIAL MEASURES

Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures.

The measures used in this release include the following:

EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry.

Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments.

Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure.

SAFE HARBOR

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. The words "may," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan", "outlook," "providing guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify information that is not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to our network, subscriber growth, and liquidity; and statements expressing general views about future operating results — are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are estimates and projections reflecting management's judgment based on currently available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. With respect to these forward-looking statements, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the development and deployment of new technologies and services such as 5G; efficiencies and cost savings of new technologies and services; customer and network usage; subscriber additions and churn rates; service, speed, capacity, coverage and quality; availability of devices; availability of various financings; and the timing of various events and the economic environment. Sprint believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date when made. Sprint undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Sprint Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

